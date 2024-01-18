Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Thursday Until 12:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- Cooperation between the executive and legislative authorities would meet the leadership's guidelines and help achieve the aspirations of the Kuwaiti people, His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah affirms.

RAMALLAH -- A young Palestinian is killed by Israeli occupation in Tulkarm's Nur Shams refugee camp, taking total of martyrs since yesterday in the West Bank to six youths.

KUALA LUMPUR -- Philippine Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs Theresa Lazaro and Chinese Assistant Foreign Minister Nong Rong hold the eighth meeting to discuss the bilateral consultation mechanism on South China Sea disputes and to alleviate and manage the ongoing tensions between both countries.

TEHRAN -- The Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs summons the Pakistani Charge d'Affaires in Tehran to convey Iranian protest against the recent missile strike by Islamabad in Iranian territories.

TEHRAN -- Seven people are killed in Pakistani strikes near the Iranian-Pakistani borders, according to Iranian authorities. (end) mt

