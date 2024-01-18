(MENAFN- Baystreet) Oil Prices Gain as Tensions in the Red Sea Mount

Today's Trades a Day After These Stocks Sold OffThursday's Pre-Market as Rate-Cut Bet QuestionableThese Are the Top Stocks To WatchStrategic Partnerships and Technological Innovations Propel Argentina's Lithium Sector to New Heights Previous Articles Subscribe to Get Small Cap News & Alerts Chris La - Thursday, January 18, 2024

Watch Out: Thursday Morning Stocks

Sellers in the electric vehicle and Chinese technology sector overwhelmed markets again yesterday. Tesla (TSLA) is among the most active stocks on Wednesday. Hertz's (HTZ) shocking reversal from embracing Tesla EVs to shunning it, selling 20,000 units, shook up the industry. Lucid Group (LCID), NIO Inc., and Rivian Automotive (RIVN) shares fell.

Instead of betting these stocks bottom out, watch out for more downside ahead and avoid the EV sector.

China's economic data releases shook up its technology stocks in Wednesday's trading. The country opted not to cut interest rates, accelerating a sell-off not seen in over a year. Alibaba (BABA), Tencent (TCEHY), JD, Bilibi (BILI), and Weibo (WB) are among the Chinese tech firms trading at or near fresh 52-week lows.

Markets took a top-down view of China's headwinds. The country posted GDP growth of 5.2% compared to 5.3% expected and the jobless rate rose to 5.1%. Its population dropped in 2023 by 2.08 million to 1.049 billion, according to the National Bureau of Statistics.

U.S. economic data contrasts with that of China. Strong retail sales weakened stocks because it lowered the likelihood of The Fed cutting interest rates. Watch the strongest and biggest retail firms today, including Costco (COST), Amazon (AMZN), and Walmart (WMT). Conversely, avoid companies that are sensitive to inflation and a slowing economy. This includes Home Depot (HD) and Lowe's (LOW).









About Us

Contact Us

Advertise

License Our Content

Jobs

Disclaimer Privacy Policy

Copyright 1998 - 2024 Baystreet Media Corp. All rights reserved. Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 15 minutes. Non-Nasdaq Stocks: Information delayed 20 minutes. Bid and Ask quotation information for NYSE and AMEX securities is only available on a real time basis. Market Data is provided by QuoteMedia. Earnings by Zacks. Analyst Ratings by Zacks