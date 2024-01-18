Hong Kong Stocks Rebound

(MENAFN- Baystreet) Hong Kong stocks rebounded Thursday, while mainland China shares also rose after languishing near five-year lows.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 11.58 points to 35,411.17.
In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index recovered 114.89 points, or 0.8%, to 15,391.78.
The world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company on Thursday posted better-than-expected profit and revenue on the back of weaker macroeconomic conditions.
In Singapore, Transport Minister S Iswaran has resigned and faces 27 charges including for corruption, following months of investigations by the country's anti-graft agency.
Australian markets extended losses for a fifth straight day.
CHINA
In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 45.65 points, or 1.4%, 3,274.73.
It comes a day after data showed China's economy expanded by 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, missing Reuters poll estimates of 5.3% growth.
In other markets
In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dipped 2.44 points or 0.1%, to 3,139.78.
In Taiwan, the Taiex recouped 66 points, or 0.4%, to 17,227.79.
In Korea, the Kospi index poked ahead 4.14 points, or 0.2%, to 2,440.04.
In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 79.84 points, or 0.7%, to 11,687.18.
In Australia, the ASX 200 sank 46.61 points, or 0.6%, to 7,346.48.
MENAFN18012024000212011056ID1107737767
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.