Hong Kong Stocks Rebound

Hong Kong stocks rebounded Thursday, while mainland China shares also rose after languishing near five-year lows.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 slid 11.58 points to 35,411.17.

In Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index recovered 114.89 points, or 0.8%, to 15,391.78.

The world's largest contract chipmaker Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company on Thursday posted better-than-expected profit and revenue on the back of weaker macroeconomic conditions.

In Singapore, Transport Minister S Iswaran has resigned and faces 27 charges including for corruption, following months of investigations by the country's anti-graft agency.

Australian markets extended losses for a fifth straight day.

CHINA

In Shanghai, the CSI 300 gained 45.65 points, or 1.4%, 3,274.73.

It comes a day after data showed China's economy expanded by 5.2% in the fourth quarter of 2023, missing Reuters poll estimates of 5.3% growth.

In other markets

In Singapore, the Straits Times Index dipped 2.44 points or 0.1%, to 3,139.78.

In Taiwan, the Taiex recouped 66 points, or 0.4%, to 17,227.79.

In Korea, the Kospi index poked ahead 4.14 points, or 0.2%, to 2,440.04.

In New Zealand, the NZX 50 dropped 79.84 points, or 0.7%, to 11,687.18.

In Australia, the ASX 200 sank 46.61 points, or 0.6%, to 7,346.48.











