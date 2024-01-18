Connectivitree And CMC Networks Partner To Automate And Accelerate Global Networking

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

ConnectiviTree and CMC Networks announce Co-operation Agreement

RUGGELL, LIECHTENSTEIN, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- CMC Networks (“CMC”) a leading provider of global telecommunications services and ConnectiviTree (Europe) AG (“ConnectiviTree”), a trailblazer in digital infrastructure solutions, are proud to announce they have signed a Co-Operation Agreement. This transformative partnership brings together ConnectiviTree's innovative technology and ROOTNET network and CMC Networks' extensive reach to revolutionize the landscape of global connectivity. Through a shared commitment to excellence, both companies are poised to deliver world-class solutions, setting new standards for reliability, efficiency, and innovation in the dynamic realm of international telecoms. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in advancing the future of connected experiences for enterprises worldwide.CMC Networks is a global telecommunications leader providing cutting-edge connectivity solutions. Renowned for its expansive network coverage, CMC Networks delivers secure and reliable communication services across diverse regions with a predominant focus on Africa and the Middle East. With a focus on innovation and efficiency, CMC Networks plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of MEA connectivity. This makes CMC the perfect partner to join the Global Alliance as a member for this region. Their vision and network capabilities will enhance the central pillars of ConnectiviTree: their planned network, known as CTREE ROOTNET, and their planned software counterpart, CTREE PLAZA, will include top-tier network security, redundant data network and routing capabilities, in-house maintenance and assurance control, dedicated and unique fiber routes, and cutting-edge software and technologies. Through the Alliance, ConnectiviTree will benefit from CMC's extensive network footprint, while CMC will utilize ConnectiviTree's next-generation PLAZA system and ROOTNET to enhance their product offering.“ConnectiviTree's innovative pan-European ROOTNET and PLAZA automation solution combined with the Global Alliance will allow us to extend our product offering to our customers. We are happy to have joined the Alliance and look forward to strengthening the partnership”, said CMC Network's CEO Marisa Trisolino.“We are excited to have CMC join the Global Alliance. Their significant expertise and network focused on the African continent will be a big addition.”, said ConnectiviTree CCO & Co-Founder, Eugen Gebhard.About CMC Networks:CMC Networks is a global Tier 1 service provider that enables and accelerates digital transformation in the most challenging markets in the world. Headquartered in South Africa and providing services for over 30 years, it combines network reach across six continents with innovation in AI, cloud-on ramp, cybersecurity, EDGE Cloud, SDN, virtualisation, and a range of services to solve local enterprise challenges with world-class solutions.CMC provides data communications to Carriers, Governments, Multinationals, and various non-profit organisations, operating more than 110 Service Locations providing a cost-effective, scalable, and resilient network.CMC Networks has the largest pan-African network servicing 51 out of 54 countries in Africa and 12 countries in the Middle East, plus regional hubs in key interconnect locations across Europe, UK, the Americas, and Asia Pacific.Contact:CMC NetworksBuilding H, 20 Woodlands Drive, Johannesburg, South AfricaNico Walters, Chief Innovation OfficerE-mail: ...About ConnectiviTreeConnectiviTree is developing a wholesale Connectivity-as-a-Service offer to serve B2B carriers to better address their multi-national enterprise client's needs. CTREE will be the first neutral long-haul connectivity provider with a pan-European (CTREE ROOTNET) and global presence via the ConnectiviTree Global Alliance, enabled through the ecosystem platform CTREE PLAZA, a one-stop interface allowing for self-service, on demand and zero touch service management. The ConnectiviTree network is designed to provide redundant routed data transport services with capacities of up to 200 terabits between major cities and to connect over 250 Points of Presence within Europe and beyond.- ...The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management's view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. Because of these risks and uncertainties and as a result of a variety of factors, the actual results, expectations, achievements or performance may differ materially from those anticipated and indicated by these forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, the ability of the parties named in this press release to complete on its business plan. Any number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements as well as future results. Although the parties named in this press release believe that the expectations reflected in forward looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statements will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the parties named in this press release disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward looking statements or otherwise.

