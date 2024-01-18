Carbonyl Iron Powder Market Set To Surpass USD 0.40 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Surging Demand In End-Use Industries

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Carbonyl Iron Powder Market Report

The Carbonyl Iron Powder Market, valued at USD 0.3 billion in 2022, is projected to reach USD 0.40 billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 3.8% during 2023-2030.

- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The electronics industry's growing need for carbonyl iron powder boosts the growth of the Carbonyl Iron Powder MarketThe SNS Insider report reveals that the Carbonyl Iron Powder Market Size reached USD 0.3 billion in 2022 and is poised to achieve USD 0.40 billion by 2030, showcasing a robust CAGR of 3.8% over the forecast period from 2023 to 2030.Carbonyl iron powder, distinguished by high purity, enhanced activity, and controlled particle size, is a metallic powder. Its production involves either low-pressure breakdown or heat decomposition of metal carbonyl compounds. Anticipated market growth is attributed to the rising demand for carbonyl iron powder across diverse applications.Get a Report Sample of Carbonyl Iron Powder MarketMarket Report Scope:Carbonyl iron powder, known for its high purity and unique particle size structure, is produced through low-pressure decomposition and thermal decomposition of metal carbonyl compounds. The market is experiencing significant growth due to increased demand in diverse applications, driven by factors like the growing focus on health and the electronics industry's need for magnetic cores and inductive electronic components. The market's upward trajectory is further propelled by a preference for carbonyl iron powder over cobalt binders, offering key players substantial opportunities. However, fluctuating raw material prices and geopolitical uncertainties, particularly the Russia-Ukraine conflict, pose challenges.Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:By Type:. Reduced Iron Powder. Atomized Iron Powder. Electrolytic Iron PowderBy End-User:. Automotive. Chemical. General Industrial. Food. OthersMarket Analysis:The rising demand from various metal powder injection molding applications, such as computer manufacturing, automotive components, and medical precision equipment, is propelling the Carbonyl Iron Powder market. The distinctive microstructure of carbonyl iron powder makes it an ideal microwave absorber, contributing to its rapid market expansion. Additionally, the introduction of new technologies and the growing demand for carbonyl iron powder in the food and pharmaceutical industries further fuel market growth. The automotive industry, driven by rapid population growth and increased disposable income, is a major contributor to the demand for carbonyl iron powder, especially with the adoption of metal injection molding and additive manufacturing technologies.Opportunity:Increased Demand in Industries:. Carbonyl Iron Powder finds applications in various industries such as electronics, metallurgy, and pharmaceuticals. Any growth or innovation in these sectors could potentially drive the demand for carbonyl iron powder.Technological Advancements:. Advances in manufacturing processes or the development of new applications for carbonyl iron powder may create new market opportunities. Research and development efforts in the field of nanotechnology or material science could be particularly influential.Global Infrastructure Projects:. Infrastructure projects, especially in developing economies, often require materials like carbonyl iron powder. The growth of construction and infrastructure development can contribute to increased demand.Health and Pharmaceuticals:. The pharmaceutical industry uses carbonyl iron powder in the production of iron supplements. The health and wellness trend, along with an aging population, could drive growth in this segment.Environmental Considerations:. With increasing emphasis on sustainable and eco-friendly materials, if carbonyl iron powder is positioned as an environmentally friendly alternative in certain applications, it could see increased demand.Supply Chain Factors:. Changes in the supply chain, such as disruptions or innovations in production methods, could influence the market dynamics for carbonyl iron powder.Segment Analysis:In 2022, the reduced iron powder segment dominated the carbonyl iron powder market with its advantageous qualities, leading to increased consumption in the electrical and electronic industries and the automotive sector. The automotive segment emerged as the leading end-user, utilizing powdered iron in various processes such as particle metallurgy, sintering, hot isostatic pressing, and metal injection molding.Key Players:. BASF SE,. Hoganas AB. INDUSTRIAL METAL POWDERS (INDIA) PVT. KOBE STEEL LTD. Rio Tinto Metal Powders. JFE Steel CorporationRegional Development:The Asia Pacific region dominated the Carbonyl Iron Powder market in 2022 (42.5%), primarily driven by China's central role in manufacturing goods from electrical OEMs to automobile components. The North American market is expected to witness significant growth from 2023 to 2032, fueled by the increasing adoption of technologies like additive manufacturing and powder forging in the United State.Key Takeaways from the Carbonyl iron powder Market:. The market's surge is propelled by the electronics industry's demand for magnetic cores and the growing focus on health applications.. The Russia-Ukraine conflict is expected to influence the market due to potential interruptions in supply chains, impacting Carbonyl Iron Powder production and pricing.. The Asia-Pacific region, led by China, is the epicenter of Carbonyl Iron Powder production and demand.Impact of COVID-19:Supply Chain Disruptions:. The pandemic led to disruptions in global supply chains, affecting the production and distribution of many materials, including specialty chemicals like carbonyl iron powder. Manufacturers may have faced challenges in sourcing raw materials, transportation, and logistics.Changes in Demand Dynamics:. Various industries experienced shifts in demand patterns during the pandemic. For example, sectors like automotive, aerospace, and construction faced slowdowns, while pharmaceuticals and healthcare saw increased demand. The specific impact on the CIP market would depend on its applications in these industries.Operational Challenges:. Lockdowns, social distancing measures, and workforce disruptions posed operational challenges for many businesses. This could have affected production capacities and timelines for companies involved in the carbonyl iron powder supply chain.Market Volatility:. Economic uncertainties and market volatility were prevalent during the pandemic. Businesses may have faced challenges in forecasting demand, adjusting production levels, and managing financial stability.Pharmaceutical Sector Impact:. If carbonyl iron powder is used in the pharmaceutical sector for the production of iron supplements, there might have been shifts in demand due to changes in healthcare priorities and consumer behavior during the pandemic.Recovery and Adaptation:. Depending on the specific applications of carbonyl iron powder, the market might have witnessed a recovery or adaptation phase as industries adjusted to the new normal. For instance, increased focus on infrastructure projects or healthcare-related applications could have driven demand.Recent Developments:. In May 2023, American Carbonyl, LLC successfully acquired Ashland, Inc.'s Carbonyl Iron Manufacturing assets and business segments.. In January 2022, Jiangxi Yuean Advanced Materials Co Ltd in Ganzhou City, China, initiated the construction of a new Carbonyl Iron Powder production line.. ConclusionAbout UsSNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

