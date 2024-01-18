Airport Stand Equipment Market: Size, Share, Competitive Landscape, Application Segments (20212030)

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Airport Stand Equipment Demand

PORTLAND, OREGAON, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- According to a recent report published by Allied Market Research, titled, Airport Stand Equipment Market Size, Share, Competitive Landscape and Trend Analysis Report by Stand (Engine Access, Landing Gear Access, Wheel, Aircraft Entry, Cabin Interior, and Others) and Application (Aircraft Operations and Maintenance, Repair, & Overhaul (MRO)): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030

The global airport stands equipment market was valued at $3.97 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $7.22 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.4%.

Leading Market Players:

Aero Specialities,

Dedienne Aerospace,

Fabrication Authorities International, Inc.,

HHI Corporation,

Hydro System KG,

JETechnologies Solutions Inc. (JSI),

OEM Group Pty Ltd.,

Semmco Ltd.,

Waag Aircraft,

Wildeck, Inc

North America dominates the market, in terms of revenue, followed by Asia-Pacific, Europe, and LAMEA. U.S. dominated the global airport stand equipment market share in North America in 2020, owing to increase in R&D activities, technological developments by key players, and rapid adoption of innovative technologies in making reliable airport stand equipment. Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period, owing to rise in air traffic across several Asian nations, for instance, China, India, Japan, and South Korea.

By stands the airport stands equipment market is segregated into engine access, landing gear access, wheel, aircraft entry, cabin interior, and others. The aircraft entry segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to increase in demand for airport stands equipment that are used for various applications at the airports.

Depending on application, the airport stands equipment market size is segmented into aircraft operations and maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO). The aircraft operations segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020, owing to increase in demand for airport stands equipment, which are used for numerous operations at the airport.

KEY FINDINGS OF THE STUDY :

By stand, the others segment, is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

Depending on application, the maintenance, repair, & overhaul (MRO) segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

