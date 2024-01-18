Capstreet Promotes Kirk Harrell To Chief Talent Officer

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) HOUSTON, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Capstreet, a Houston-based lower middle market private equity firm, announced today that it has promoted Kirk Harrell from Senior Vice President, Talent to Chief Talent Officer, residing within Capstreet's Operating Executive Group.

"Kirk's expertise in sourcing talent has been invaluable to our portfolio companies as they bolster their leadership teams and look to grow, and we're pleased to recognize his contributions to the firm," said Rick Pleczko, CEO, Operating Executive Group at Capstreet. "Kirk continues to draw on his extensive network of candidates within a wide range of industries as he helps Capstreet better support our companies."

Mr. Harrell joined Capstreet in January 2022 from Focus Search Partners, where he was a Managing Director responsible for leading senior executive assignments for clients ranging from early-stage startups and private equity-backed companies to publicly traded global organizations. Prior to that, he was a Managing Director at Taylor Winfield, which was acquired by Focus Search Partners.

Mr. Harrell holds a B.A. in Business Administration from Baylor University.

"I've enjoyed

collaborating with our portfolio companies and investment teams as we seek to identify the right talent to unlock value, and I look forward to the new opportunities that come with my expanded role," said Harrell.

About Capstreet

Founded in 1990, Capstreet invests in lower middle market software, tech-enabled services, and industrial business services companies. With over 45 platform investments and over 200 add-on acquisitions since inception, Capstreet's investment strategy is focused on utilizing its Capvalue Framework® to help accelerate growth and profitability, and create long term sustainable businesses. The majority of Capstreet's investments have been with founder- or entrepreneur-owned businesses. For more information, visit the Capstreet website, .

Contact:

Lambert

Jennifer Hurson, 845-507-0571, [email protected]

Joanne Lessner, 212-222-7436, [email protected]

SOURCE Capstreet