LENNAR ANNOUNCES MODEL GRAND OPENING OF PRATT's PRESERVE, NEW SINGLE-FAMILY HOME COMMUNITY IN THE HEART OF FORT MYERS, FLORIDA

Lennar, one of the nation's leading homebuilders, today announced the grand opening of Pratt's Preserve , a brand new single-family home community bringing the comfort and quality of Lennar living to the heart of Fort Myers, Florida near the Daniels Pkwy/Colonial corridor.

The Pratt's Preserve grand opening is Saturday, January 20 from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Home shoppers are invited for a day of festivities featuring complimentary food and games, exclusive opening weekend tours of two stunning model homes, and event-only new home deals.

"As one of Fort Myers' newest single-family home communities, Pratt's preserve is an exciting opportunity to secure a brand-new Lennar home surrounded by the area's most popular attractions and conveniences," said Michelle Tucker, Sr. Vice President of Sales and Marketing for Lennar's Southwest Florida Division. "Our American Dream series represents a great value for this location, allowing a wide range of homebuyers to establish themselves in this very dynamic and active community."

Pratt's Preserve offers four home designs ranging from 1,450 to 2,382 square feet, with three to five bedrooms and two baths. The one- and two-story homes feature open-concept floorplans with generous living areas, modern kitchens, comfortable bedrooms and lavish owner's suites. Pricing at Pratt's Preserve begins in the mid $300,000s.

with lawn maintenance and Lennar's signature Everything's Included® program, which provides popular features at no additional cost. At Pratt's Preserve, this includes stainless steel appliance package including dishwasher, side-by-side refrigerator, smooth cooktop range and over-the-range microwave, washer and dryer, quartz countertops and a host of other carefully curated interior touches and designer fixtures.

Residents at Pratt's Preserve will enjoy the benefits of life in the heart of Fort Myers, just a short drive from downtown and popular shopping, dining, entertainment and sports venues like Hammond Stadium, home of the Minnesota Twins spring training. The community is also less than 30 minutes from Florida's famed beaches and ideally situated minutes from Six Mile Cypress Slough Preserve, a 5,300-acre wetland with a boardwalk trail, interpretive center and amphitheater. Children living at Pratt's Preserve will be served by the Lee County School District.

The Pratt's Preserve Welcome Home Center is located at 7178 Sugar Pine Wy. in Fort Myers, Florida. For more information on these new home opportunities, call 844-779-6923 or visit the

Pratt's Preserve community website .

About Lennar Corporation

Lennar Corporation, founded in 1954, is one of the nation's leading builders of quality homes for all generations. Lennar builds affordable, move-up and active adult homes primarily under the Lennar brand name. Lennar's Financial Services segment provides mortgage financing, title and closing services primarily for buyers of Lennar's homes and, through LMF Commercial, originates mortgage loans secured primarily by commercial real estate properties throughout

the United States. Lennar's Multifamily segment is a nationwide developer of high-quality multifamily rental properties. LENX

drives Lennar's technology, innovation and strategic investments. For more information about Lennar, please visit .

