Liquiditybook Achieves Record Success In 2023 Sets Sights On Further Growth In 2024

LiquidityBook, a leading provider of cloud-native buy- and sell-side trading solutions, is delighted to announce its record-breaking successes in 2023, having achieved its 18th consecutive year of double-digit growth, and is excited to unveil its plans for continued growth in the new year.

Throughout 2023, LiquidityBook witnessed a surge in client interest from all segments it serves: outsourced trading desks and broker-dealers; hedge funds and asset managers; independent software vendors and more. The company also initiated several new partnerships (including collaborations with ICE , Spacetime , OptimX , BondCliQ

and Trade Cycle ), extending its ecosystem to deliver incremental value to its network, and made key hires to expand its capabilities across user interface/user experience (UI/UX), artificial intelligence (AI) and various aspects of the trade lifecycle.

In response to the growing demand for its products and services around the world, the company declared it would make "EMEA in Focus" a key theme for 2023 – one which expanded globally following LiquidityBook's acquisition of Hong Kong-based Messer Financial Software Limited ("Messer") and the introduction of

LBX PMS 2.0. Finally, LiquidityBook was recognized at several key industry award events in 2023, including "Best Front Office Technology Provider" at With Intelligence's Fund Intelligence Operations & Service Awards

and "Best Order Routing Network" at A-Team Group's Trading Technology Insight Awards .

LiquidityBook's acquisition of Messer – a highly regarded capital markets fintech provider specializing in multi-asset financing automation and reconciliation capabilities – was a highlight of 2023. With this acquisition came the launch of LBX PMS 2.0 , an enhanced Portfolio Management and Accounting System that provides robust accounting, reconciliation and financing workflows and automations in addition to core portfolio management functions. This addition has elevated the LBX suite to a definitive Portfolio, Order and Execution Management System (POEMS) with an embedded FIX network, solidifying LiquidityBook's position as a leader in the industry.

Looking towards 2024, LiquidityBook remains committed to its mission of doubling down on partnerships and leveraging the potential of its POEMS offering to provide enhanced solutions to its clients throughout the industry. The company's 2024 product roadmap is robust, and includes focuses on execution management (LBX EMS), over-the-counter (OTC) asset classes such as fixed income, exotic instruments and further inroads with partners around the world. This sentiment was echoed by Kevin Samuel, CEO of LiquidityBook :

"We firmly believe that focusing on EMEA, especially in the first half of the year, was a pivotal decision. This allowed us to deepen our relationships with clients and partners alike while solidifying our position as one of the most trusted providers of innovative financial technology solutions." Samuel

continued, "With the acquisition of Messer, our most noteworthy accomplishment of the year, we were able to enhance our product offering – a POEMS with a FIX network built-in – to make it more attractive to our global client base. By completing the full integration of our technology even before closing the acquisition, we brought enhanced solutions to market immediately. In 2024, we look forward to building on this momentum, and to continuing to provide comprehensive solutions to current and new clients alike."

