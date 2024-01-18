BURFORD CAPITAL APPOINTS PAMELA CORRIE AS AN INDEPENDENT NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Burford Capital Limited, the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law, is pleased to announce the appointment of Pamela Beth Corrie as an independent non-executive director. Ms. Corrie (66) has significant experience at the nexus of finance and law. She is a seasoned Board director with insight garnered from involvement with a number of growth companies operating at varying stages of development. In addition, she brings expertise in providing oversight of and advisory services on the design and execution of corporate change programs as both an independent director and counsel. For 12 years, Ms. Corrie was a General Counsel at GE Capital, where she served as the chief legal advisor to the risk organization in the corporate leasing and lending division and oversaw hundreds of restructurings, corporate ombudsman investigations, bankruptcies and litigations. Ms. Corrie previously spent ten years practicing law at Weil, Gotshal & Manges, where she represented large corporate debtors in Chapter 11 proceedings as well as clients in all phases of restructuring, bankruptcy counseling and litigation. More recently, Ms. Corrie was a Managing Director in the Financial Advisory division of Carl Marks Advisors focused on restructuring matters. She has a bachelor's degree from Stanford University and earned her JD from the University of California, Los Angeles. The board of directors of Burford Capital Limited has determined that Ms. Corrie meets the requirements for independence under the applicable rules and regulations of the US Securities and Exchange Commission and the listing standards of the New York Stock Exchange. Ms. Corrie will serve as a member of the Audit Committee and the Nominating and Governance Committee. Other required disclosures Regulatory disclosures in accordance with Rule 17 Schedule Two paragraph (g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

Current Directorships / Partnerships Former Directorship/Partnerships Held in the Past 5 Years AIG Financial Products* IFit Health and Fitness Inc. Spark Networks SE 20230930Butterfly-37, LLLC Altera Infrastructure Holdings LLC* AM Castle AmSurg HoldCo, LLC* AmSurg, LLC* BBB Canada LP Inc.* BBB Canada Ltd. BBB Value Services Inc.* BBBY CF LLC BBBY Management Corporation* BBBYTF LLC* Bed 'n Bath Stores Inc.* Bed Bath & Beyond California Limited Liability Company* Bed Bath & Beyond Canada L.P. BlockFi Wallet LLC* Boxed, Inc.* Buy Buy Baby, Inc.* BWAO LLC* Chef C Holdings LLC* Decorist, LLC Harmon Stores, Inc.* Highland Capital Funds Companies1 Katerra, Inc.* Le Tote/Lord & Taylor* Liberty Procurement Co. Inc. Pier 1 Imports, Inc.* Prescient Co Inc. Sustainable Restaurant Group* Tempel Steel Company Tristrata Group* YouFit Health Clubs, LLC*







* Each of these companies has filed for bankruptcy. Ms.

Corrie's appointment to these companies as a director has been in her capacity as a restructuring professional.

(1)

Independent trustee for the following funds: NexPoint Event Driven Fund (f/k/a Highland Healthcare Opportunities Fund), NexPoint Merger Arbitration Fund, Highland Income Fund, Highland Global Allocation Fund, Highland Small-Cap Equity Fund, Highland/iBoxx Senior Loan ETF.

Ms. Corrie currently holds 2,074 ordinary shares, nil par value, in Burford Capital Limited.

Save as disclosed above, there are no further disclosures to be made in accordance with Rule 17 or Schedule 2(g) of the AIM Rules for Companies.

About Burford Capital

Burford Capital is the leading global finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery

and a wide range of legal finance and advisory activities. Burford is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BUR ) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: BUR), and it works with companies and law firms around the world from its offices in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, DC, Singapore, Dubai, Sydney and Hong Kong.

For more information, please visit .

