More Than 350 Companies Increase Efficiency And Compliance With Veeva Training Solutions

PLEASANTON, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Veeva Systems (NYSE: VEEV ) today announced that more than 350 companies are using Veeva training solutions to modernize employee qualification processes. A growing number of biopharmas are adopting end-to-end learning management for advanced employee education and compliance.

"Veeva is helping us streamline GxP training to speed employee qualification and onboarding as we grow," said Debra Sawyer, vice president of quality assurance at PepGen. "Implementing Veeva Vault Training and Veeva LearnGxP improved our efficiency and fostered a more engaging training environment, supporting our commitment to quality excellence and compliance."

With Veeva Vault QualityDocs , Veeva Vault Training , and Veeva LearnGxP , companies can advance their GxP training programs to prevent quality deficiencies, job-related errors, and audit failures. Using a complete, validated solution for GxP training, content management, and accredited eLearning courses enables companies to design impactful training programs that improve job performance and ensure inspection readiness.

"With Veeva Vault Training and Veeva LearnGxP, we can develop end-to-end training programs, assign them to employees, and track progress all in one place," said Grace DaFonseca, quality operations manager at Cerevel. "Partnering with a technology provider that has deep life sciences expertise helps us address complex GxP training issues, improving compliance and efficiency."

"Veeva is addressing an industrywide challenge by helping companies more effectively qualify job readiness while increasing visibility and compliance," said Kent Malmros, vice president, Veeva training strategy. "We're empowering customers with one comprehensive solution to optimize life sciences training and streamline employee education."

To learn more about Veeva's training solutions, visit veeva/VeevaTrainingSolutions .

