Gattaca Genomics Unveils State-Of-The-Art Genetic Testing Services To Transform Family Planning

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Fort Lauderdale, FL, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gattaca Genomics, a pioneering next generation company innovating solutions for reproductive health, is set to revolutionize family planning with its advanced genetic testing services. The company, led by visionary CEO Michael Carbonara and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Maria Ines "Mari" Mitrani, unveils a comprehensive suite of solutions designed to empower individuals and couples on their journey to parenthood.

Advancing Family Planning with Cutting-Edge Technology

At the heart of Gattaca Genomics' mission is a commitment to providing families with the tools and insights needed to navigate the complexities of genetic health. Specializing in Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT), Gattaca Genomics employs state-of-the-art techniques to enhance pregnancy success rates, identify chromosomal abnormalities, and reduce the risk of genetic disorders.

Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS): Gattaca Genomics introduces a breakthrough in genetic testing with Whole Genome Sequencing, offering a comprehensive analysis of an individual's entire genome. This advanced method screens for a wide range of diseases, providing a deeper understanding of genetic health.

Expert-Led Team: Spearheaded by CEO Michael Carbonara and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Mari Mitrani, the Gattaca Genomics team comprises renowned experts in genetics, reproductive medicine, and regenerative therapies. Their collective expertise ensures personalized guidance and support for every family.

Comprehensive Genetic Counseling: Gattaca Genomics recognizes the importance of informed decision-making. The company offers genetic counseling services to empower individuals and couples with knowledge, helping them make informed choices about their reproductive health.

CEO Michael Carbonara brings a wealth of experience in healthcare leadership, driving Gattaca Genomics towards a future where every family can experience the joy of parenthood with confidence and peace of mind.

Dr. Mari Mitrani, Co-Founder and Chief Scientific Officer, is a distinguished physician-scientist with notable achievements in regenerative medicine. Her passion for improving patients' quality of life aligns seamlessly with Gattaca Genomics' mission.

Gattaca Genomics invites prospective parents, healthcare providers, and clinicians to explore the possibilities that genetic testing can offer. Whether navigating advanced maternal age, recurrent pregnancy loss, or failed IVF cycles.

About Gattaca Genomics:

Gattaca Genomics stands at the forefront of reproductive health, offering advanced genetic testing services to redefine family planning. Specializing in Preimplantation Genetic Testing (PGT) and Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS), we are committed to providing individuals and couples with comprehensive insights for informed decision-making. Under the leadership of CEO Michael Carbonara and Chief Scientific Officer Dr. Maria Ines "Mari" Mitrani, our expert team brings together visionary guidance and scientific excellence. We prioritize personalized support, ensuring a nuanced understanding of each family's unique journey. Gattaca Genomics aims to revolutionize family planning by delivering sophisticated solutions, leveraging cutting-edge technology to enhance the prospects of a successful pregnancy while mitigating genetic risks.

