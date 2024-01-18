OTC Markets Group Announces The 2024 OTCQX Best 50

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market, based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth. Companies in the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance during the 2023 calendar year.

“We congratulate this year's OTCQX Best 50 companies on their ability to achieve a high level of performance during another challenging year for market conditions,” said Jason Paltrowitz, Executive Vice President of Corporate Services at OTC Markets Group.“This year's roster represents a diverse set of industries and geographies that clearly demonstrate the value global cross-border trading can provide for companies.”

2024 OTCQX Best 50 Results and Highlights

The 2024 OTCQX Best 50 companies traded a total $11.4 billion dollar volume. The companies delivered to investors a median total return of 77% in 2023. The median market cap for the companies ranked in this year's list was over $186 million, and among them were 10 companies with a market cap greater than $1 billion.

This year's top performing company, Bravo Mining Corp. (OTCQX: BRVMF ), a Canada and Brazil based mineral exploration and development company. Bravo Mining Corp cross-trades on the TSX Venture exchange in Canada under the ticker“BRVO.”

U.S. and Canadian companies comprised a high concentration of the 2024 OTCQX Best 50 at 25 and 16 companies respectively. The list also included companies traded on the ASX, Euronext Amsterdam, Euronext Paris, LSE, and the Singapore Exchange. The diversity of countries further demonstrates the success of OTCQX as a global gateway to connect issuers with the U.S. investment community.

Nine U.S. community banks were also included among this year's OTCQX Best 50 list:



ES Bancshares, Inc. (OTCQX: ESBS )

Century Next Financial Corp (OTCQX: CTUY )

West Coast Community Bancorp (OTCQX: SCZC )

GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: GBFH )

Pinnacle Bankshares Corp. (OTCQX: PPBN )

FFB Bancorp (OTCQX: FFBB )

Peoples Financial Corp. (OTCQX: PFBX )

Integrated Financial Holdings, Inc. (OTCQX: IFHI ) Merchants & Marine Bancorp Inc. (OTCQX: MNMB )



Three companies from last year's ranking made their second appearance on the OTCQX Best 50 list in 2024:



Blue Dolphin Energy Co. (OTCQX: BDCO )

Xtract One Technologies Inc. (OTCQX: XTRAF ) GBank Financial Holdings Inc. (OTCQX: GBFH )



The 2024 OTCQX Best 50 Companies: