Author And Health Equity Leader Daniel E. Dawes, J.D., To Keynote Inaugural Health Summit

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Hosted by The Immunization Partnership (TIP), the two-day summit will focus on the many intersections in public health to create change

HOUSTON, TX, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Immunization Partnership (TIP), a statewide nonprofit committed to a healthy Texas, announced Daniel E. Dawes, J.D., as the keynote speaker for its inaugural health summit, The Intersection , to be held June 6-7 in San Antonio at the Westin Riverwalk.

A recognized leader in the health equity movement, Dawes is most known for for his best-selling books,“150 Years of Obamacare” and“The Political Determinants of Health.” He currently serves as the Senior Vice President, Global Health & Executive Director of the Global Health Equity Institute at Meharry Medical College.

“Creating and investing in healthy communities touches every aspect of public health today. This summit addresses those diverse intersections,” said TIP Executive Director Terri Burke.“We are particularly excited to include Daniel in this event and look forward to bringing together many other thought leaders, care providers and advocates who not only understand the issues but know how to effect change.”

With a focus on promoting and protecting the health of Texas communities and the actions needed to create social, political, and system changes, the two-day event will feature sessions including:



The Power of the Story: The intersection of storytellers

The Power of Perspective: Addressing health inequities to improve health outcomes

Healing with Faith: How faith communities empower health outcomes Health Philanthropy: The important role of philanthropy in improving communities

The Intersection will also feature a private screening of“Shot in the Arm” by filmmaker Scott Hamilton Kennedy, known for“The Garden” and“Food Evolution.” The film explores vaccine hesitancy historically and in the context of recent vaccine politics and the COVID-19 pandemic.

For more information about schedules, accommodations and early-bird pricing - available through March 4 - visit .

About TIP

The Immunization Partnership advocates for disease prevention using an impactful network of vaccine champions who promote education and evidence-based public policy on the health benefits of childhood and adult vaccinations. TIP is a trusted resource for those who work to increase immunization rates, creating healthier communities.

