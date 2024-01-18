Self-Compacting Concrete Market Set To Surpass USD 19.22 Billion By 2030, Fueled By Sustainable Advancements

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)
Self Compacting Concrete Market Report
The Self Compacting Concrete Market was worth USD 10.46 billion, projected to reach USD 19.22 billion by 2030, with a 7.9% CAGR from 2023-2030. The Self Compacting Concrete (SCC) market is experiencing significant growth. Key factors contributing to this growth include its efficiency, labor savings, and high performance”
- SNS Insider ResearchAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The growing demand for a non-vibrating process in concrete laying, coupled with lower MRO costs, improved air quality, and reduced environmental impact, drives the self-compacting concrete market.
According to the SNS Insider report, the Self-Compacting Concrete Market was valued at USD 10.46 billion in 2022, projected to reach USD 19.22 billion by 2030, with a robust CAGR of 7.9% during the forecast period 2023-2030.
the market has been witnessing growth driven by the construction industry's demand for high-performance and durable materials. SCC offers advantages such as improved workability, reduced labor costs, and enhanced structural performance, making it particularly suitable for infrastructure and building projects. The market's expansion is further fueled by the emphasis on faster construction processes, superior quality finishes, and sustainability considerations.
Market Report Scope:
Self-compacting concrete, known for its moderate viscosity, high deformability, segregation resistance, and low yield stress, finds extensive use in precast, repair, and building industries. Its ability to flow freely, settle in cracks, and self-weighted reinforcement reduces maintenance costs, accelerates project schedules, and addresses environmental concerns. The market's growth is further propelled by the rising demand in the oil and gas sector, especially in North America. Despite its numerous advantages, higher raw material costs pose a challenge, potentially limiting adoption in price-sensitive construction markets.
Market Analysis:
The low noise during construction, cost reduction, growth in the oil and gas industry, and the elimination of vibration processes are key drivers for the self-compacting concrete market. Conversely, high raw material prices, eco-SCC competition, and limited usage in emerging economies act as constraints. Opportunities lie in the popularity of low-fine self-compacting concrete and the booming building and construction industry.
Growth opportunities:
. Increasing Emphasis on Sustainability:
The growing global focus on sustainable construction practices and environmentally friendly materials provides a significant growth opportunity for the Self-Compacting Concrete (SCC) market. The inherent characteristics of SCC that contribute to reduced environmental impact and improved resource efficiency position it favorably in meeting the increasing demand for sustainable construction solutions.
. Infrastructure Development in Urban Areas:
The escalating need for infrastructure development in urban areas, particularly in emerging economies, creates a substantial growth avenue for SCC. Its ability to accelerate construction processes and enhance overall efficiency aligns well with the demands of large-scale infrastructure projects. The market can capitalize on this opportunity by catering to the rising demand for high-performance concrete in the construction of bridges, highways, and other critical infrastructure.
. Advancements in SCC Formulations and Technology:
Ongoing research and development efforts in the field of self-compacting concrete are resulting in continuous advancements in formulations and technology. Innovations that improve the strength, durability, and workability of SCC open up new possibilities for its application in various construction scenarios. Manufacturers can leverage these advancements to introduce enhanced products that cater to specific industry requirements, thereby gaining a competitive edge.
. Collaborations and Partnerships:
Collaborations between SCC manufacturers, construction firms, and research institutions present a growth avenue. Partnerships can facilitate the development of innovative SCC solutions, address specific construction challenges, and promote the wider adoption of self-compacting concrete. Collaborative efforts can also contribute to knowledge exchange, fostering a supportive ecosystem for the market's expansion.
. Market Expansion through Education and Awareness:
Increasing awareness about the benefits of SCC among architects, engineers, and construction professionals is crucial for market growth. Education initiatives highlighting the efficiency, cost-effectiveness, and sustainability advantages of SCC can drive its wider acceptance in the construction industry. Market players can invest in promotional activities, workshops, and educational programs to increase awareness and promote the use of SCC.
Segment Analysis:
By Type of Design Mix: Viscosity agent-type self-compacting concrete dominated the Self-compacting concrete market in 2022 due to its modified mixture that enhances plastic viscosity.
By Raw Material: Admixtures, specifically ground blast furnace slag, fly ash, and stone powder, led the Self-compacting concrete market in 2022, offering improved durability and mechanical properties.
By Application: Columns application dominated the self-compacting concrete market, due to the robust compressive and tensile strength of self-compacting concrete.
Market Segmentation and Sub-Segmentation Included Are:
By Raw Material:
. Cement
. Admixtures
. Fibers
. Aggregates
. Additions
. Others
By Type of Design Mix:
. Powder Type SCC
. Viscosity Agent Type SCC
. Combination Type SCC
By Application:
. Drilled Shafts
. Columns
. Metal Decking
. Concrete Frames
By End-User:
. Infrastructure
. Oil & Gas Construction
. Building & Construction
Regional Development:
Asia-Pacific holds a 35% revenue share in 2022, leading the self-compacting concrete market. Rapid urbanization, industrialization, and significant investments in domestic infrastructure development in emerging economies like India and China contribute to this dominance.
Key Takeaways:
. The self-compacting concrete market is poised to surpass USD 19.22 billion by 2030.
. Asia-Pacific leads with a 35% revenue share in 2022, driven by rapid urbanization and industrialization.
. Despite challenges, the market offers growth opportunities with low fines self-compacting concrete, and a thriving construction industry.
Recent Developments:
. In January 2023, CEMEX, S.A.B. de C.V. unveiled bio-sourced admixtures, reducing carbon footprint by up to 70%.
. In August 2020, LafargeHolcim achieved a milestone with Ultra Low Carbon Concretes, a result of joint development with BASF, introducing self-compacting Alkali-Activated Concrete.
