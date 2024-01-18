WIKA Group Partners With Predictive Maintenance Technology Company ASYSTOM

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The beacon is attached to a pump and transfers vibration and ultrasound data to AI driven predictive maintenance monitoring

Asystom Beyond Predictive Maintenance

Wika Smart in sensing

The German-based group, one of the global leaders in industrial measurement technology, invests in the French company's Series A round.

TOULOUSE, FRANCE, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Asystom , a leading French company in predictive maintenance and diagnostic assistance for Industry 4.0, and the WIKA Group, global leader specializing in pressure, temperature, level, force, and flow measurement solutions for industrial and process applications, announce the signing of an agreement in which WIKA enters into a strategic partnership with the French-based company.This partnership will significantly enhance Asystom's international expansion, propelled by the imminent release of a groundbreaking new application poised to solidify the company's global presence, with a particular emphasis on the North American market, highlighting the results of its relentless R&D efforts.To better support industry players facing the challenges of digitalizing their sector and to precisely meet the needs of all types of equipment, Asystom has designed and developed a highly adaptive, universal, and intelligent solution for predictive maintenance and diagnostic assistance, powered by artificial intelligence. Efficient and easily deployable, this tool takes a detailed operational imprint of a machine, to then monitor any deviation or malfunction in real-time, as early as possible.Thanks to its innovation capabilities and cutting-edge technology, Asystom has distinguished itself globally by demonstrating the effectiveness and maturity of its machine park monitoring solution. Indeed, combining sensors and advanced diagnostics of machine health assisted by artificial intelligence, AsystomAdvisor allows its users to be alerted well ahead of a potential machine failure, and to instantly visualize the probable causes of it, regardless of their level of expertise. By processing a rich array of acoustic and vibratory information, this solution therefore offers manufacturers the ability to optimize their industrial processes, extend the life of their machines, and support their maintenance teams.Pierre Naccache, President and founder of Asystom, stated:“This partnership reflects the industrial world's confidence in our technology, already deployed in various sectors and covering a wide range of use cases. Our constant efforts in research and development, as well as our close collaboration with many industrial groups, have enabled us to offer today to all players, an IoT solution for optimizing production tools, simple to install, autonomous, adaptable, and interoperable, for powerful remote monitoring of a diverse array of equipment and diagnostic assistance. Thanks to the new collaboration with WIKA, our global users are guaranteed to have a reliable, high-quality, proven and pragmatic solution portfolio to digitalize their maintenance processes."“Asystom's cutting-edge solution aligns seamlessly with WIKA's innovation-focused strategy. The partnership underscores a shared vision for conquering the market for intelligent process monitoring, enhancing operational efficiency, and driving industry evolution. We are excited to partner with Asystom, leveraging our combined strengths to empower our customers in their digital transformation journey,” adds Thomas Hasenöhrl, Vice President IIoT Systems and Solutions, of WIKA.About WIKA:The WIKA Group is a global market leader in pressure and temperature measurement. The company also sets the standard in the measurement of level, force and flow, and in calibration technology. The broad portfolio of high-precision instruments, IIoT solutions and comprehensive services makes WIKA a strong and reliable partner for all the requirements of industrial measurement technology. The family-run business, founded in 1946, has a global presence with 11,200 employees. This includes our own subsidiaries, production sites and development departments, such as the Innovation Center in Klingenberg. There alone, over 100 engineers work on innovative sensing solutions that provide answers to global challenges. WIKA's unique experience and know-how make sensing technology smarter, add more value and prepare it for a sustainable future:“Smart in sensing”.About Asystom:Founded in 2016 by Pierre Naccache, with a strong international team of collaborators, the innovative startup Asystom is located in the heart of the Occitanie region. While its headquarters are in Castelnaudary, its R&D is based in Toulouse. The company specializes in the development, manufacturing, and marketing of universal intelligent monitoring solutions for predictive maintenance. Asystom already has globally renowned clients and a growing list of strategic partners in various industries worldwide.

Asystom Solution overview