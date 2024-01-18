Davos echoes historic novel's portrayal of sanatorium representing Europe's pre-WWI bourgeois society

(MENAFN) In an evocative exploration reminiscent of Thomas Mann's 'The Magic Mountain,' the annual World Economic Forum unfolds in Davos, Switzerland, echoing the historic novel's portrayal of a sanatorium representing Europe's pre-World War I bourgeois society. The parallel between Mann's narrative and the contemporary Davos setting has been acknowledged by the forum's founder, Klaus Schwab, who strategically chose Davos for its symbolic resonance. However, the comparison takes a critical turn, diverging from the optimistic tones of past analyses.



This article delves into the stark contrast between Mann's vision of a tranquil retreat and Davos' present-day embodiment of a society at a crossroads. With a touch of fin-de-siècle excess and an air of messianic fervor, the Davos gathering unfolds as a cloistered space where a global elite, seemingly out of touch, grapples with world issues while inadvertently embodying the pejorative term "Davos Man" among the masses.



The exploration of this modern allegory considers the historical context of Mann's novel and draws parallels to the current socio-political landscape. As Davos Man navigates substantive discussions, the article scrutinizes the disconnect between the elite's behaviors and policies and the sentiments of a world that views them with skepticism. Ultimately, this piece aims to unravel the complexities of the Davos gathering, questioning whether a setting steeped in decadence can genuinely serve as the stage for resolving the world's challenges.





