International economy performed better than showen in 2023

(MENAFN) In a surprising turn of events, the global economy performed better than projected in 2023, providing a boost for anticipated growth in the coming year, according to Kristalina Georgieva, the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This revelation contrasts with the less optimistic October outlook, where the IMF had forecasted a continued slowdown in global growth to 3.0 percent in 2023 and 2.9 percent in 2024, significantly below the historical average of 3.8 percent (2000–2019).



The article delves into the factors contributing to the unexpected resilience of the world economy, examining the impact of the long-term consequences of the pandemic, the Ukraine conflict, increasing geo-economic fragmentation, monetary policy tightening, and extreme weather events. Georgieva, speaking at the Bloomberg House event in Davos, expressed her optimism, stating that 2023 outperformed expectations by a small margin and emphasizing the positive influence it carries into 2024.



Georgieva's insights extend to the specific economic conditions of major players like the United States and China. She notes that the United States is "poised for a soft landing" as interest rates start to decline, while China's growth may dip below 4 percent unless structural reforms are implemented. The IMF is set to present its updated World Economic Outlook on January 30, providing a comprehensive analysis of the global economic landscape.



As the global economic recovery continues to unfold, this article aims to offer readers an in-depth understanding of the dynamics shaping the financial landscape, the role of various factors in influencing economic performance, and the implications for countries worldwide.



With the World Bank also projecting a slowdown in global GDP growth in 2024, the ongoing economic developments will undoubtedly impact poverty reduction goals, making it a critical aspect to monitor in the coming months.







