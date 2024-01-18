Apple becomes number one company in smartphone sales

(MENAFN) In a significant market shakeup, Apple has emerged as the new leader in global smartphone sales, breaking Samsung's twelve-year-long reign, according to preliminary data released by the International Data Corporation (IDC) on Tuesday. The iPhone secured the top position in 2023 with 234.6 million units sold, surpassing Samsung's total of 226.6 million.



This article delves into the key factors contributing to Apple's remarkable ascent, emphasizing the growing popularity of high-end devices and the resulting "shifting of power" at the summit of the largest consumer electronics market. The IDC's assessment highlights the substantial market share gained by Apple, marking the first time since 2010 that a company other than Samsung has topped the smartphone market in terms of sales volumes.



Researchers from the IDC identified Apple as the biggest winner in 2023, despite notable growth from low-end Android players like Transsion and Xiaomi in emerging markets during the latter half of the year. The report underscores how Apple's impressive market share of 20.1 percent surpassed Samsung's 19.4 percent, signaling a pivotal moment where Apple not only dominates in revenues and profits but also claims the lead in sales volumes.



By offering an in-depth analysis of this shift in smartphone market dynamics, this article aims to provide readers with insights into the factors influencing consumer preferences, the competitive landscape, and the strategic moves that propelled Apple to the forefront of global smartphone sales. As Apple celebrates its newfound leadership, the industry and consumers alike will closely watch how this development shapes the trajectory of the smartphone market in the coming years.



MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107737657