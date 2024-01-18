US oil sector faces challenges with freezing temperatures

(MENAFN) A formidable winter storm has unleashed its grip on the United States oil industry, causing widespread disruptions that extend from Gulf Coast refineries to North Dakota's oil production, according to a comprehensive report by Reuters. The severe weather conditions prompted the closure of a 38,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) refinery in Port Arthur, Texas, owned by TotalEnergies, after a plantwide blackout ensued during the intense cold snap.



This article delves into the specifics of the disruptions, detailing the challenges faced by major players in the United States oil sector. It provides insights into the significant decline in oil production in North Dakota, where output was halved to between 600,000 and 650,000 barrels per day on Tuesday, as reported by the North Dakota Pipeline Authority.



The report further explores the impact on Exxon Mobil's operations, particularly at its 564,440-bpd refinery in Baytown, Texas. A malfunction triggered by the blistering cold affected the gasoline-producing fluidic catalytic cracker and a coker, highlighting the vulnerability of critical infrastructure during extreme weather events.



Additionally, the article sheds light on the repercussions faced by Flint Hills Resources' refinery in Corpus Christi, Texas, and Delek's refinery in Big Spring, Texas, both significantly impacted by unseasonably cold weather. Valero Energy's scheduled overhaul on the large crude distillation unit (CDU) at its 335,000-bpd refinery in Port Arthur is also discussed, along with the major units shutdown at three refineries in Port Arthur, including Motiva Enterprises' substantial 626,000-bpd plant.



By providing an in-depth analysis of these disruptions, this article offers readers a comprehensive understanding of the far-reaching consequences of severe winter storms on the United States oil industry. The challenges faced by key refineries and production facilities underscore the sector's vulnerability to extreme weather conditions and the potential economic implications for both the industry and consumers.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107737656