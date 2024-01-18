Primo Water Announces Date For Fourth Quarter 2023 Earnings Release And Conference Call

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -

Primo Water Corporation (NYSE: PRMW ) (TSX: PRMW) (the "Company" or "Primo Water"), a leading provider of sustainable drinking water solutions direct to consumers in North America,

today announced that the Company will release its fourth quarter ended December 30, 2023 financial results before the markets open on Thursday, February 22, 2024.

Primo Water will host a conference call, to be simultaneously webcast, on Thursday, February 22, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A question and answer session will follow management's presentation. To participate, please call the following numbers:



North America: (888) 664-6392

International: (416) 764-8659

Conference ID: 60390249

This is a live, listen-only dial-in telephone line.

A live audio webcast will be available through the Company's website at . The webcast will be recorded and archived for playback on the investor relations section of the website for two weeks following the event.

Primo Water is a leading North America-focused pure-play water solutions provider that

operates largely under a recurring revenue model in the large format water category (defined as 3 gallons or greater). This business strategy is commonly referred to as "razor-razorblade" because the initial sale of a product creates a base of users who frequently purchase complementary consumable products. The razor in Primo Water's revenue model is its industry leading line-up of innovative water dispensers, which are sold through approximately 10,800 retail locations and online at various price points. The dispensers help increase household and business penetration which drives recurring purchases of Primo Water's razorblade offering or water solutions. Primo Water's razorblade offering is comprised of Water Direct, Water Exchange, and Water Refill. Through its Water Direct business, Primo Water delivers sustainable hydration solutions direct to customers, whether at home or to businesses. Through its Water Exchange business, customers visit retail locations and purchase a pre-filled bottle of water. Once consumed, empty bottles are exchanged at our recycling center displays, which provide a ticket that offers a discount toward the purchase of a new bottle. Water Exchange is available in approximately 17,500 retail locations. Through its Water Refill business, customers refill empty bottles at approximately 23,500 self-service refill drinking water stations. Primo Water also offers water filtration units across North America.

Primo Water's water solutions expand consumer access to purified, spring, and mineral water to promote a healthier, more sustainable lifestyle while simultaneously reducing plastic waste and pollution. Primo Water is committed to its water stewardship standards and is proud to partner with the International Bottled Water Association (IBWA) in North America which ensures strict adherence to safety, quality, sanitation and regulatory standards for the benefit of consumer protection.

Primo Water is headquartered in Tampa, Florida (USA). For more information, visit .

