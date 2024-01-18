Kathleen A. Savio Named To Brown & Brown, Inc. Board Of Directors

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DAYTONA BEACH, Fla., Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE: BRO) announces the addition of Kathleen A. Savio, former chief transformation officer of Zurich Insurance Group, to Brown & Brown's board of directors.



H. Palmer Proctor, Jr., Brown & Brown's lead independent director and chair of the Nominating/Corporate Governance Committee of Brown & Brown's board of directors, said,“Kathleen joins us on the heels of an impressive career at Zurich spanning more than three decades. Her broad knowledge of the insurance industry, extraordinary leadership abilities and extensive experience growing businesses organically and via acquisition make her a wonderful addition to our board of directors.”

J. Powell Brown, Brown & Brown's chief executive officer and a board member commented,“Kathleen is a dynamic leader who brings a wealth of industry experience. We look forward to her lending us her unique perspective as we work tirelessly to continue profitably growing our business and creating long-term value for our shareholders.”

Savio retired from Zurich Insurance Group, effective December 31, 2023, most recently serving as chief transformation officer from January 2021 until her retirement. From January 2018 to December 2020, she served as chief executive officer for Zurich North America and chairwoman of the boards of Zurich American Insurance Company and Zurich Holding Company of America. From 2012 through 2017, Savio served as Zurich North America's head of alternative markets. She joined Zurich in 1991 as an entry-level technical writer and served in numerous positions, including chief administrative officer for North America Commercial, as well as roles in product underwriting and corporate marketing.

Savio earned a master's degree in communication and a bachelor's degree in speech communication from Illinois State University. She is also a Harvard Business School Advanced Management Program graduate and has participated in executive management programs at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management. Savio was named the 2021 Association of Professional Insurance Women (APIW) Woman of the Year. Risk & Insurance named her a 2018 Insurance Executive to Watch, and in 2015, she was recognized as a Business Insurance Woman to Watch. She was the inaugural chair of the Insurance Industry Charitable Foundation (IICF) Midwest Division board and was named IICF 2020 Trailblazer of the Year. Savio has served as a director of APIW since August 2022 and a director of Farmers Group, Inc. since January 2024.

