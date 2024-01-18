NIX Empowers Businesses At ITEXPO 2024

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Global Software Development Leader NIX to Showcase Cutting-Edge Technology Solutions at ITEXPO 2024

- Anna Vorobiova, Head of Business Development at NIX, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- NIX, a global software development company, announced its participation in ITEXPO 2024, the 25th anniversary of the premier event for IT professionals, technology enthusiasts, and decision-makers. NIX will showcase its innovative technology solutions and expertise at Booth 357 at the Broward County Convention Center in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, from February 13 to 15, 2024.ITEXPO is a highly anticipated gathering where technology leaders come together to exchange ideas, explore cutting-edge solutions, and forge strategic partnerships. With over 300 exhibitors, the event provides attendees with a comprehensive platform to compare solutions, select products and services tailored to their specific needs, and drive efficiency, reduce costs, and enhance productivity.NIX's global team of over 3,000 professionals possesses expertise across a wide range of business and technology verticals, empowering tech companies, SaaS providers, and enterprises to achieve their goals. With a focus on harnessing AI and Generative AI, cloud computing, data management, and IoT implementation, NIX is a trusted partner for businesses seeking to transform their operations and drive growth. Over the years, NIX has helped over 3,500 businesses achieve their IT goals.Key areas of NIX's expertise include:1. Harnessing AI and Generative AI: NIX helps businesses revolutionize their industries with automation, predictive analytics , and machine learning solutions.2. Cloud Computing: NIX provides flexible, scalable infrastructure, services, applications, and deployment models to support business needs.3. Data Management: NIX optimizes data management through analytics, efficiency measures, and advanced data center strategies to drive insights and inform decision-making.4. IoT Implementation: NIX implements interconnected devices and smart technologies, offering practical IoT applications in various industries.NIX is offering an exclusive discount to attendees who use the code NIXUNITED25 to receive a 25% discount on any paid conference registration pass.About NIX:NIX is a global software engineering partner with over 3000 professionals and comprehensive expertise in multiple business and technology verticals. Since 1994, we've empowered our clients with top-of-the-line solutions that extend their capabilities and contribute to their growth. We've already successfully delivered 3500+ projects for Fortune 500 companies across industries, including healthcare, finance, blockchain, and more.

