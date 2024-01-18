Raj Govt Postpones RAS Mains Exam, Announces Review Of Gehlot Government's Decisions In Its Last 6 Months

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, Jan 18 (IANS) Many significant decisions were taken in the first cabinet meeting of the Bhajanlal government on Thursday which include the decision to extend the date of the main examination of the Rajasthan Administrative Service (RAS) and to review the decisions taken by the Gehlot government in its last six months.

The main examination of the RAS was to be held on January 27-28.

The candidates are on strike outside Rajasthan University for a long time demanding extension of the date.

Recently, Education Minister Madan Dilawar and Agriculture Minister Dr. Kirori Lal Meena came to meet them. They promised to convey the demands of the candidates to the Chief Minister.

A committee has been formed to review the work of the Gehlot government, which will submit its report in three months. Meanwhile, minister Kirori Lal Meena said that there will be no public holiday on January 22 as there was no such discussion in the cabinet regarding a holiday on the day of Ram Lalla's Pran Pratishthan. Before the meeting which lasted for about an hour, there were prayers and chants in the Chief Minister's Office. After this, tilak was applied to the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister and all the ministers.

In the matter of reviewing the policy decisions taken in the last 6 months of the Gehlot government, the report will be submitted after investigation in the next three months. The cabinet once again approved the pension for MISA prisoners. The Bhajanlal cabinet has also approved the 100-day action plan of all departments. believing that with this the departmental work can be completed on time.

The Gehlot government had got its manifesto tabled in the first cabinet meeting and declared it a government document. Similarly, the Bhajanlal cabinet has also declared its resolution letter a policy document. It was also decided that one family will be given one subsidised gas cylinder every month. There have also been changes in the Annapurna Yojana from January 6. Instead of 450 grams of food, now 600 grams of food will be given which will include chapati, dal, vegetables and millets. Earlier a thali (plate of food) used to cost Rs 25, it has now been increased to Rs 30, out of which the government will pay Rs 22.

Also, a team has been formed to stop illegal mining which will be monitored by the district collector. In the matter of the statues of former Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot, former minister Shanti Dhariwal and architect Anoop Barataria being made in Kota, it was decided that they will be investigated.

The date of the RAS Mains exam has been extended and along with it, it has been decided that on the lines of the UPSC, the RPSC will also release the exam calendar. The exam may probably be held in June-July.

(IANS)

arc/bg