'The Legend Of Hanuman' Creator: We Believe Next Steven Spielberg, JK Rowling Exists Somewhere In India

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) The creator of 'The Legend of Hanuman' season 3, Sharad Devarajan is on a mission to uncover India's unique storytellers, creating epics that match the brilliance of American and Japanese creations.

Sharad Devarajan, the creative force behind Graphic India, dreams of a comic and animation revolution in India.

Providing further insight, Sharad said:“In the same way that America created superheroes and Japan created anime, Graphic is tapping into the creativity of India to launch a new wave of enduring characters and heroes to captivate the imaginations of youths in India and around the world.”

“We believe the next Steven Spielberg, JK Rowling, Stan Lee or Miyazaki exists somewhere in India -- ready to change the world through their ideas and stories. Graphic will find these breakthrough talents and give them the training, resources and platform to share their creativity with the world. We hope to transform the perception of India in comics and animation from an 'outsourcer' to the 'source',” he shared.

Steven is known for his works like 'Jurassic Park', 'Jaws', 'War of the Worlds'. JK Rowling is best known for her work 'Harry Potter'.

Sharad further said they are recruiting artists, writers, painters, creators and disruptors at Graphic India, with one defining mission -- to create stories, heroes and characters that spark the imaginations of audiences across India and the world.

“That's the goal of our startup and the personal driving mission of my life,” he added.

'The Legend of Hanuman 3' is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

--IANS

sp/prw