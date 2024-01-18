WPGT: Sneha Flies On Twin Eagles To Win Title As Hitaashee Falters At The End Of 2Nd Leg

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 18 (IANS) Sneha Singh played a superb closing round to grab her first win of the 2024 season in the 2nd Leg of the Women's Pro Golf Tour at the Bombay Presidency Golf Club, Mumbai.

Sneha, winner of the Hero Order of Merit in 2023, opened and closed the final round with eagles on way to a card of 7-under 63. She rallied from four shots behind overnight leader Hitaashee Bakshi (68) to win by one.

Sneha with 68-73-63 totalled 6-under 204 and Hitaashee Bakshi, who finished runner-up for the second time in as many weeks, finished at 5-under 205.

Ridhima Dilawari had a solid 2-under 68 and was third, while last week's winner, amateur Nishna Patel shot 71 and produced another good finish on the pro circuit. She was tied fourth with Khushi Khanijau (71) at 2-over 212.

Amandeep Drall (68-71-74) finished sixth and Vani Kapoor (76-69-70) was seventh.

Amateurs Mannat Brar (72) and Vidhatri Urs (73) emphasized the amateur strength in Indian women's golf by finishing tied eighth at 216. Rhea Jha (76) was tenth, Neha Tripathi (74) was 11th and Ananya Datar (70) ended 12th.

Sneha and Hitaashee played in different groups but were engaged in a close tussle. Sneha, who was four behind Hitaashee Bakshi got off to a super start with an eagle and added a birdie on the third. However, Hitaashee, playing in the lead group and behind Sneha's group, also birdied second and third and added a third birdie on the sixth.

As Sneha turned in 3-under 35, Hitaashee turned in 2-under 33 despite a bogey on ninth and stayed two shots ahead of Sneha. On the back nine, Sneha birdied the 11th and minutes later Hitaashee did the same. Sneha added another birdie on the 13th and moved within one shot of Hitaashee.

Sneha eagled the final hole and joined Hitaashee at 6-under for the tournament.

Hitaashee needed a birdie on the Par-5 18th and a par would mean a play-off. She ended up dropping a shot to hand Sneha the win. Sneha and Hitaashee were tied for second last week behind amateur Nishna who won.

Ridhima was distant third at 2-under 208 and Khushi and Nishna were further behind at 2-over 212.

Sneha now takes the lead on the Hero Order of Merit after the first two legs of the Women's Pro Golf Tour, 2024.

