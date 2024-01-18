Environment, Health, And Safety (EHS) Market Insights, Trends, Growth, Forecast, And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) What is the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Growth ? :
IMARC Group's latest report, titled“ Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market : Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, The global environment, health, and safety (EHS) market size reached US$ 79.1 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 154.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.51% during 2024-2032.
Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Standards for People and Planet:
Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) is a comprehensive framework within organizations that addresses the interrelated aspects of environmental sustainability, employee health, and workplace safety. It involves the development and implementation of policies, procedures, and practices to ensure compliance with regulatory standards and promote a secure working environment. EHS programs focus on minimizing environmental impact, preventing occupational injuries and illnesses, and fostering a culture of responsibility and awareness. By integrating environmental, health, and safety considerations, EHS initiatives aim to create a workplace that safeguards employees and the ecosystem, fostering sustainable practices and social responsibility within the organizational framework.
Who are the key Vendors in the EHS Market ? :
Alcumus Group Limited Dakota Software Corporation Enhesa ETQ LLC (Hexagon AB) Intelex Technologies ULC (Industrial Scientific Corporation) ProcessMAP Corporation Pro-Sapien Software SafetyCulture Plus Pty Ltd SAP SE Sphera Solutions Inc UL LLC Verisk Analytics Inc
Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) Market Management and Development:
The global market is majorly driven by the increasing focus on sustainability, workplace well-being, and regulatory compliance. Furthermore, the rising awareness of environmental issues has led organizations to prioritize sustainable practices. EHS solutions enable companies to track, manage, and report on their environmental impact, aligning with a growing societal emphasis on eco-friendly business operations. Besides, the growing recognition of the importance of employee health and safety in the workplace is a significant driver.
EHS systems provide tools for risk assessment, incident management, and proactive safety measures, ensuring compliance with occupational health standards and fostering a secure working environment. Stringent regulatory frameworks worldwide mandate adherence to environmental and occupational safety standards, necessitating implementing EHS solutions. Companies face legal and financial consequences for non-compliance, spurring the adoption of robust EHS programs. Moreover, the integration of technology, such as data analytics and artificial intelligence, into EHS platforms enhances efficiency and insights. These technological advancements streamline compliance reporting, risk management, and incident response, contributing to the growth of the EHS market.
Key Market Segmentation:
Breakup by Component:
Software Services
Analytics Project Deployment and Implementation Business Consulting and Advisory Audit, Assessment and Regulatory Compliance Certification Training and Support
Breakup by Deployment Type:
Breakup by Vertical:
Energy and Utilities Chemicals and Materials Healthcare Construction and Engineering Food and Beverage Government and Defense Others
Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada) Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others) Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others) Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key Highlights of the Report:
Market Performance (2018-2023) Market Outlook (2024-2032) Porter's Five Forces Analysis Market Drivers and Success Factors SWOT Analysis Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
