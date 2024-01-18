Price Trends Of Dysprosium In Its Latest Insights And Dashboard

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) Dysprosium (Dy), a bright, silvery metallic element with a silver lustre, is one of the rare earth elements which is classed as a metal from the periodic table's lanthanide series. It is present in the minerals bastnaesite and monazite, and in other minerals like xenotime and fergusonite in smaller amounts.

The Dy salts have slight toxicity in a liquid form and none in solid state. The metal is soft enough to be cut with a knife. It has properties like high magnetic strength, which increases at lower temperatures. Its respective melting and boiling points are 1412 °C and 2567 °C.

Procurement Resource does an in-depth analysis of the price trend to bring forth the monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, and yearly information on the Dysprosium price in its latest pricing dashboard. The detailed assessment deeply explores the facts about the product, price change over the weeks, months, and years, key players, industrial uses, and drivers propelling the market and price trends.

Each price record is linked to an easy-to-use graphing device dated back to 2014, which offers a series of functionalities; customization of price currencies and units and downloading of price information as excel files that can be used offline.

The dysprosium price trends , including India Dysprosium price, USA Dysprosium price, pricing database, and analysis can prove valuable for procurement managers, directors, and decision-makers to build up their strongly backed-up strategic insights to attain progress and profitability in the business.

Dysprosium, at elevated temperatures, displays resistance to demagnetisation, which makes it ideal for being used in motors or generators. Owing to this, it is extensively used in electric vehicles and wind turbines, which drives the market growth. It is also used in halide discharge lamps that emit an intense white light. In addition, it is employed in nuclear power plants to control rods in reactors for the purpose of absorbing neutrons. Also, the radioactive element's compounds have applications in the formation of laser materials and phosphor activators, which in turn boosts the industry's expansion.



American Elements

Northern Minerals Limited Ucore Rare Metals Inc.

8th May 2023- The domestic dysprosium terbium series prices lowered recently since the current market trade has stayed average, with the prices of metal dysprosium hitting 2.63 million RMB/ton

Procurement Resource offers in-depth research on product pricing and market insights for more than 500 chemicals, commodities, and utilities updated daily, weekly, monthly, and annually. It is a cost-effective, one-stop solution for all your market research requirements, irrespective of which part of the value chain you represent.

We have a team of highly experienced analysts who perform comprehensive research to deliver our clients the newest and most up-to-date market reports, cost models, price analysis, benchmarking, and category insights, which help in streamlining the procurement process for our clientele. Our team tracks the prices and production costs of a wide variety of goods and commodities, hence, providing you with the latest and consistent data.

To get real-time facts and insights to help our customers, we work with a varied range of procurement teams across industries. At Procurement Resource, we support our clients, with up-to-date and pioneering practices in the industry, to understand procurement methods, supply chain, and industry trends, so that they can build strategies to achieve maximum growth.

