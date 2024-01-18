Ecuadorian Prosecutor’S Murder Amidst Rising Conflict

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Yesterday, a tragic incident unfolded in Guayaquil, Ecuador, as an armed attack claimed the life of an Ecuadorian prosecutor.



This occurred in the northern part of the city, within Guayas Province, amid an ongoing battle against organized crime, as confirmed by the Prosecutor's Office.



Diana Salazar, the State Prosecutor General , announced the devastating news in a social media video, emphasizing the commitment to bringing the perpetrators to justice.



The victim, César Suárez, worked for the National Unit Specializing in Investigations Against Transnational Organized Crime.



Salazar described the murder as a brutal act that challenges the integrity of the justice system.



She insisted that criminal activities would not deter their dedication to serving Ecuadorian society.







Salazar also called on law enforcement to enhance the protection of prosecutors.



She suggested moving hearings for the Unit Against Transnational Organized Crime to a remote format for safety reasons.



Initial reports indicate that hitmen ambushed Suárez's vehicle on Avenida del Bombero in Guayaquil.



They fired through the window, fatally wounding him. The National Police have launched a search operation to capture those responsible.



The prosecutor was actively involved in several high-profile corruption cases and a terrorism case related to a recent armed attack on TC Television, leading to multiple arrests.



His murder coincides with a national state of emergency and the declaration of an internal armed conflict .



This declaration came in response to increasing violence from organized crime, including prison riots and bombings.



In reaction to the escalating violence, President Daniel Noboa has deployed military forces to combat terrorist-labeled groups.



He authorized the Armed Forces to use lethal force against these violent factions.



This strategy aims to restore order and safety amidst the country's challenging security situation.

