Amazon Sovereignty Threatened, Says Barroso At Davos

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Roberto Barroso, President of Brazil's Supreme Federal Court, raised serious concerns at the 2024 World Economic Forum in Davos.



He warned that Brazil's sovereignty over the Amazon is at risk of falling to organized crime.



Speaking in Switzerland , Barroso highlighted the Amazon's involvement in international drug trafficking.



Barroso's speech focused on the growing vulnerability of the Amazon to environmental crimes.



These include deforestation, illegal logging, and mining, which now influence Brazil's political landscape.



Offenders, gaining political influence, are a concern for Brazil's governance.



He stressed the importance of responsibly managing the Amazon's rich mineral reserves.







Barroso reminded that Brazil's laws strictly prohibit mineral exploitation in indigenous territories.



He also participated in a panel discussing the resilience of democracy in Latin America.



Despite challenges, nations like Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, and Chile have maintained democratic institutions.



Given the correct strategic approach, Barroso emphasized the potential for growth in Latin America.



He underscored the importance of addressing chronic regional issues for sustainable development.



Additionally, Barroso is set to speak on artificial intelligence's potential benefits and risks, reflecting his commitment to addressing modern challenges.

Background - Amazon Sovereignty Threatened

Barroso's comments in Davos reflect growing global concerns about the Amazon's future . Historically, the Amazon has been a hub for biodiversity and indigenous cultures.



Recently, it has become a focal point in the battle against environmental crimes and illegal activities.



The Amazon's strategic importance in drug trafficking routes has heightened these concerns, posing threats to Brazil's sovereignty and global ecological balance.



Amazon's challenges are not new but have escalated in recent years, highlighting the need for effective governance and international cooperation.



Barroso's statements at a prominent global forum like Davos underscore the urgency and importance of these issues.



They also bring attention to the interconnectedness of environmental, political, and security issues in the region.

