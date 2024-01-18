Samsung S24 Launches With Cutting-Edge AI Features

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Samsung unveiled its latest S24 smartphone series this Wednesday, packed with advanced artificial intelligence features under the Galaxy AI suite.



This series, focusing on enhancing communication and photography, introduces a standout capability of real-time voice and text translation in 13 languages, including Portuguese.



The S24's phone app features a "live translation" tool, serving as a real-time virtual interpreter during calls.



It translates conversations both ways, allowing seamless bilingual communication. The languages supported are wide-ranging, from German to Vietnamese.



For in-person interactions, the S24 series offers the“Interpreter” tool. It splits the screen for two people to converse with live translations displayed as text.



The“Chat Assist” feature on the native keyboard enables real-time translation in text chats within Google Messages and other apps, displaying the original text in a smaller font below.







Incorporating Google's "Circle Search," the S24 series allows users to perform content searches directly on their screen.



Users can activate a Google search by drawing a circle or underlining content without switching apps.



The series also boasts new AI-driven photography features. The“ProVisual” engine enhances images automatically by identifying scene objects and optimizing camera settings.



The generative AI feature creates new image backgrounds and even generates slow-motion videos from standard footage.



To maintain authenticity, AI-generated images are watermarked and include metadata tags.



Available for pre-sale in Brazil, the S24 models range from the 128 GB S24 to the 1 TB S24 Ultra.



Prices vary from R$ 5,999 ($1,200) to R$ 12,999, with deliveries starting January 24th.



Samsung guarantees seven years of security and OS updates for the S24 family.



The series represents a significant leap in smartphone technology, blending AI advancements with user-friendly applications.

