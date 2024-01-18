Going To Bed Between 10 And 11 Pm Every Night Cuts Your Risk Of Getting Heart Disease By 25%

(MENAFN- Khaama Press)

An important study shows that sleeping during the“golden hour” between 10 and 11 o'clock can reduce the risk of heart disease.

Scientists have found that there is a link between bedtime and heart attack and stroke, especially among women. Those who stay up late are at greater risk.

Research from the University of Exeter has shown that going to bed after midnight may damage the heart because people are unlikely to see the morning light, disrupting the natural body clock.

It looked at data from more than 88,000 British adults between the ages of 43 and 74.

Participants wore wrist trackers for a week to monitor when they fell asleep and wake up, and answered questions about their lifestyle.

This compares with their medical records for five years of detailed records of heart attacks, heart attacks, strokes, and heart failure.

Studies have found that those who fall asleep between 10 am and 10.59 pm each night have the lowest risk of heart disease.

