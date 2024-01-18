Adtech Market Anticipated Valuation Exceeds USD 2,207.4 Billion By 2033 | Owing To Rising Concern Of Digital Advertising

New York, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a Market report, "The Global AdTech Market size is expected to be worth around USD 2,207.4 Billion by 2033 from USD 580.0 Billion in 2023 , growing at a CAGR of 14.3% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2033."

AdTech, short for Advertising Technology, refers to the use of technology and data-driven solutions to optimize and automate advertising processes. It encompasses a range of tools, platforms, and strategies that enable advertisers to target, deliver, and measure their ad campaigns more effectively. AdTech solutions are designed to enhance the efficiency, precision, and impact of advertising efforts in today's digital landscape.

The AdTech market has witnessed substantial growth in recent years, driven by various factors. Firstly, the increasing digitalization of media consumption has led to a shift in advertising budgets from traditional channels to digital platforms. Advertisers are leveraging AdTech solutions to reach their target audiences across multiple digital touchpoints, including websites, social media, mobile apps, and streaming services.

Another driving force behind the AdTech market's growth is the availability and accessibility of vast amounts of data. AdTech platforms harness data from various sources, such as audience demographics, browsing behavior, and purchase history, to create detailed consumer profiles and enable precise targeting. This data-driven approach allows advertisers to deliver personalized and relevant ads, resulting in improved engagement and conversion rates.

The AdTech market is expected to reach a valuation of USD 2,207.4 billion by 2033, with a projected CAGR of 14.3% from 2024 to 2033.

The exponential increase in digital advertising spending, with 73% of individuals aged 10 and above having access to smartphones by 2022, has significantly contributed to the AdTech market's growth.

In 2023, Demand-side Platforms (DSPs) dominated the market with a 33% share, followed by Supply-side Platforms (SSPs), Ad Networks, and Data Management Platforms (DMPs), each serving specific advertising needs.

Search Advertising held a dominant market position in 2023, capturing over 23% of the market share, followed by Programmatic Advertising, Display Advertising, Mobile Advertising, Email Marketing , and Native Advertising.

Large Enterprises led the AdTech market in 2023 with a 65% share due to their extensive resources and the need for comprehensive advertising strategies. However, SMEs are rapidly gaining influence with user-friendly AdTech platforms.

Mobile devices were the dominant platform in 2023, capturing over 58% of the market share, followed by Web. Emerging platforms like connected TVs and wearable devices are also gaining traction.

Retail & Consumer Goods held the largest market share in 2023 ( 28% ), driven by digital transformation and e-commerce growth. Other sectors such as BFSI, Media & Entertainment, Education, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, and more also contribute to the market diversity. North America led the AdTech market in 2023 with a 35% share, followed by Europe, APAC, Latin America, and MEA. Each region has its unique growth drivers, such as digital infrastructure and data protection regulations in Europe.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the AdTech Market

By Solution Analysis

In 2023, the Demand-side Platforms (DSPs) segment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 33.0% share of the global Advertising Technology (AdTech) market. This segment's preeminence can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, DSPs have revolutionized the way advertisers access and bid for ad inventory, enabling real-time purchasing across a multitude of publishers. This efficiency in ad buying has significantly reduced the time and resources required for advertisers, fostering a more dynamic and responsive approach to ad placement.

Secondly, the integration of advanced analytics and data management capabilities within DSPs has empowered advertisers to target audiences more accurately and effectively. By leveraging data insights, advertisers can create more personalized and relevant ad experiences, leading to higher engagement rates and better campaign performance. This data-driven approach has been instrumental in enhancing the return on investment for advertising campaigns.

Furthermore, the increasing complexity of the digital advertising landscape has necessitated more sophisticated and automated tools for advertisers. DSPs, with their programmatic bidding capabilities, have provided a solution to this complexity, making them an indispensable tool for advertisers seeking efficiency and effectiveness in their digital campaigns.

By Advertising Type Analysis

In 2023, the Search Advertising segment held a dominant market position in the AdTech market, capturing more than a 23.0% share. This prominence can be primarily attributed to the fundamental role that search engines play in the daily online activities of consumers. Search Advertising, which involves placing ads within search engine results, capitalizes on the user's active search behavior, making it highly effective for targeting relevant audiences.

One of the key reasons for the segment's dominance is the high intent of users who engage with search ads. When consumers search for specific products or services, they exhibit a readiness to purchase or learn more, thereby increasing the likelihood of conversion from these ads. This high conversion potential makes Search Advertising a preferred choice for many advertisers, as it often leads to a better return on investment compared to other forms of digital advertising.

Moreover, the granularity of targeting in Search Advertising allows for a more tailored approach. Advertisers can use keywords and search terms that align closely with their products or services, reaching audiences who are more likely to be interested in what they offer. This precision targeting is not only cost-effective but also enhances the relevance of ads for users, contributing to a more positive user experience.

By Organization Size Analysis

In 2023, the Large Enterprises segment held a dominant market position in the AdTech market, capturing more than a 65% share. This significant dominance can be attributed to several factors that align with the operational scale and strategic capabilities of large enterprises.

Firstly, large enterprises typically have more substantial marketing budgets compared to Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs). This financial prowess allows them to invest heavily in advanced advertising technologies and platforms, including programmatic advertising, sophisticated data analytics tools, and cross-channel marketing solutions. The ability to leverage these technologies not only enhances the reach and effectiveness of their advertising campaigns but also allows for more refined targeting and personalization, which are crucial in today's competitive market.

Additionally, large enterprises often have access to a broader range of data resources, including comprehensive customer databases and market research. This wealth of data enables them to develop more informed and strategic advertising campaigns. By utilizing data analytics and consumer insights, these companies can optimize their ad spend, improve campaign performance, and achieve a higher return on investment

By Platform Analysis

In 2023, the AdTech market witnessed the Mobile devices segment securing a commanding market position, encompassing over 58% of the market share. This dominance can be attributed to several key factors. Firstly, the exponential growth in mobile device usage, including smartphones and tablets, has substantially increased the target audience for advertisers. Mobile devices offer a personalized and convenient platform for users, allowing advertisers to deliver highly targeted and location-specific advertisements, enhancing their reach and impact.

Moreover, the availability of mobile apps and the integration of social media platforms on mobile devices have enabled seamless ad placements and interactions. The ability to track user behavior and gather valuable data for precise ad targeting has further amplified the appeal of mobile AdTech solutions. This, in turn, has attracted a substantial portion of advertising investments towards the Mobile devices segment. With the increasing reliance on mobile technology in daily life, this segment is poised to maintain its dominance, with continuous innovations and enhanced user experiences driving its growth in the AdTech market.

By Industry Verticals Analysis

In 2023, the Retail & Consumer Goods segment held a dominant market position in the AdTech market, capturing more than a 28% share. This significant market share is primarily attributed to the extensive use of digital advertising platforms by retailers and consumer goods companies to engage with a diverse and widespread consumer base. The retail industry, in particular, has been at the forefront of leveraging digital marketing strategies to drive sales and brand awareness. The integration of data analytics and personalized advertising approaches has enabled retailers to target specific demographics with tailored advertisements, resulting in higher conversion rates and customer retention.

The rise of e-commerce has further bolstered this trend, as online retailers utilize AdTech to gain insights into consumer behavior, preferences, and purchasing patterns. Additionally, the increased investment in digital advertising by consumer goods companies, aimed at boosting brand visibility and product promotions, has contributed to the growth of this segment. The Retail & Consumer Goods sector's reliance on digital advertising is also driven by the need to compete in a highly saturated market, where capturing consumer attention is crucial for success.

Key Market Players

The sector faces robust competition, with numerous companies relentlessly pursuing maximum market share. Leading players direct their efforts towards providing advertising platforms, facilitating marketers in the buying, selling, and delivery processes of digital ads. The competitive landscape of the advertising technology market is in a perpetual state of change, primarily influenced by shifts in consumer behaviors, technology trends, and regulatory developments.

Google

InMobi Technology Services Private Limited

Twitter Inc.

Meta Platforms Inc.

Oracle Corporation

Amazon Inc.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited

Microsoft Corporation

Adobe Inc.

Google LLC

Verizon Communications Inc. Other key players

Meta completed the acquisition of Kustomer, a customer relationship management (CRM) platform, for USD 1 billion in August 2023 . This strategic move is aimed at broadening Meta's advertising business by incorporating additional customer data. Launching in August 2023 , Amazon Ads introduced a reporting feature for Household Reach and Frequency measurement, providing Streaming TV (STV) advertisers with enhanced tools for assessing campaign effectiveness. This release allows advertisers to plan and optimize campaigns more effectively, offering insights into reach and frequency at both the viewer and household levels.

