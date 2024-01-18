Correction: Equinor ASA: Buy-Back Of Shares To Share Programmes For Employees

- - -

Please see below information about transactions made under the buy-back programme for Equinor ASA (OSE:EQNR, NYSE:EQNR) for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management.

Date on which the buy-back programme was announced: 8 February 2023.

The duration of the buy-back programme: 15 February 2023 to 15 January 2024.

Size of the buy-back programme: The total purchase amount under the programme is NOK 1,535,150,000 and the maximum shares to be acquired is 20,000,000 shares, of which up to 12,000,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 February 2023 to 10 May 2023, and up to 8,000,000 shares can be acquired in the period from 15 June 2023 to 15 January 2024.

On 15 January 2024, Equinor ASA has purchased a total of 419,574 own shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 309.8379 per share.

This completes the buy-back programme for shares to be used in the share-based incentive programmes for employees and management announced 8 February 2023. In the period from 15 February 2023 and until 15 January 2024, Equinor ASA purchased a total of 4,744,068 shares at the Oslo Stock Exchange at an average price of NOK 323.5932 under the programme.

Aggregated overview of transactions per day: