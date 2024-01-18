Space Tourism Market Poised To Hit Striking USD 17,742.4 Million Valuation By 2033 | CAGR Of 36.6%

New york, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Market, The Global Space Tourism Market size was projected to be USD 1,158.0 Million in 2023 , and by the end of 2024, it is expected to reach a valuation of USD 1,526.9 Million . During the forecast period, the space tourism industry is forecasted to exhibit a 36.6% Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR), reaching a substantial size of USD 17,742.4 Million by 2033.

Space tourism refers to the commercial activity of sending private individuals into space for recreational, leisure, or adventure purposes The space tourism market refers to the industry segment that focuses on offering commercial space travel experiences to individuals for recreational purposes. It involves companies and organizations that provide opportunities for people to travel to space, either suborbitally or orbitally, and experience the unique environment beyond Earth's atmosphere.

Key Takeaway



The global space tourism market is projected to reach a substantial value of USD 17,742 million by 2032, exhibiting an impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 36.6% from 2023 to 2032.

In 2022, sub-orbital travel dominated the market, capturing more than a 52.7% share, with a CAGR of 37.8% . This dominance is attributed to factors like shorter and less complex flights, lower costs, and reduced passenger training requirements.

In 2022, the Commercial segment held a dominant market position, capturing more than a 57.3% share. Companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin, offering suborbital space tourism experiences, have been pivotal in driving this segment's growth. North America emerged as the leading region in the global space tourism market in 2022, capturing more than a 39.8% share. This is due to the presence of pioneering companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic. However, Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region, with a CAGR of 35.5% , driven by investments in space tourism programs by countries like India and China.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Space Tourism Market

Report Segmentation

Type Analysis

In 2022, the sub-orbital segment held a dominant market position in the space tourism industry , capturing more than a 52.7% share. This segment's predominance can be attributed to several key factors that align with the current technological capabilities, market demand, and safety considerations of space tourism.



Lower Cost and Accessibility: Sub-orbital flights are significantly less expensive compared to orbital flights. The reduced cost is due to the shorter duration of the trip and the less complex technology required for sub-orbital travel. This lower price point makes sub-orbital flights more accessible to a broader range of customers, expanding the market base.

Technological Feasibility: Sub-orbital flights require less sophisticated technology than orbital flights. The technical challenges and risks associated with reaching and sustaining orbital velocity are considerably higher. Companies like Virgin Galactic and Blue Origin have successfully developed and tested sub-orbital spacecraft, making this type of space tourism more immediately feasible. Shorter Duration of Travel: Sub-orbital flights offer the experience of space, including microgravity and the view of Earth from space, in a much shorter time frame. This shorter duration is appealing to individuals looking for a unique experience without the commitment of a lengthy journey.

End-User Analysis

In 2022, the Commercial segment held a dominant position in the space tourism market, capturing more than a 57.3% share. This significant lead can be primarily attributed to the surge in interest from private individuals and entities in space travel as a form of luxury and adventure experience.

The commercial sector's dominance is underpinned by several key factors:



Increased Private Investment: The influx of private capital into space tourism companies like SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic has been a major driving force. These investments have facilitated advancements in technology and infrastructure, making space travel more accessible and safer for commercial purposes.

Rising Wealth and Disposable Income: There has been a notable increase in the number of high-net-worth individuals globally, especially in regions like North America, Europe, and parts of Asia-Pacific. This demographic shift has expanded the potential customer base willing to pay for unique experiences like space travel. Technological Advancements: Significant technological improvements have made space travel more feasible for commercial purposes. Developments in reusable launch systems and spacecraft have not only reduced costs but also increased the frequency and reliability of space flights, making it more attractive for commercial customers.

Key Market Segments

Based on Type



Orbital Sub-Orbital

Based on End-User



Government

Commercial Other End-Users

Top Key Players



Blue Origin

Virgin Galactic

SpaceX

Airbus Group SE

Boeing

ZERO-G

Axiom Space

Bigelow Aerospace

Orion Span

Space Adventures

Space Perspective

World View Enterprises

Zero2Infinity Other Key Players

Recent Developments



In 2023 , Virgin Galactic included the launch of two 2 million-year-old fossils of human ancestors on a tourist flight into space. In 2023 , Vast's recent announcement discloses that SpaceX will undertake the launch of Vast Haven-1, the first-ever commercial space station globally.

Scope of the Report