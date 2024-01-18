France To Produce 78 Caesar Howitzers For Ukraine This Year Defense Minister

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) France is to produce 78 Caesar howitzers for the Ukrainian army, according to Defense Minister Sebastien Lecornu.

He announced this on the France Inter television channel, Ukrinform reports.

"Currently, there are 49 such cannons in Ukraine that have achieved tactical success. Our goal is to produce 78 Caesar guns in 2024, encouraging Europeans and our allies to participate in the project," Lecornu said.

He also noted that "Ukraine has just bought six Caesars using its own funds."

According to Lecornu, the flagship of French artillery, the long-range Caesar self-propelled gun, costs between EUR 3 million and EUR 4 million, a price he believes is "acceptable" to Paris's allies.

He also said that the delivery to Ukraine of about 40 additional Scalp cruise missiles, pledged by President Emmanuel Macron, would begin soon and continue throughout the year according to schedule.

Photo: Iben Valery