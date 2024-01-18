Zee Media Corporation Limited And Greenply Unite To Honour Craftsmen

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) In a momentous collaboration that amplifies the essence of creativity and recognition, Zee Media Corporation Limited proudly joins forces with Greenply to present the highly anticipated Season 2 of Hindustan Ki Shaan Awards, 2024. This joint endeavour is a shared commitment to pay tribute to the skill and dedication of carpenters and contractors, shaping the aesthetics of our living spaces. The event will telecasted on Zee Media channels along with its digital properties.



Stepping boldly into the digital age, Zee Media Corporation Limited, in collaboration with Greenply for Hindustan Ki Shaan Awards Season 2, is not only primed to unveil a grand celebration of craftsmanship, but also dedicated to amplifying this spectacle across the digital landscape. In the contemporary hub of connectivity, Zee Media Corporation Limited looks forward to orchestrating a meticulously curated promotional extravaganza.



Through strategically shared stories and showcases of the extraordinary creations by carpenters and contractors, their talent is poised to resonate widely. This digital facet of the collaboration adds a dynamic layer, underscoring that Hindustan Ki Shaan Awards Season 2 transcends traditional boundaries, offering an immersive and inclusive experience. Central to Season 2 is the release of the official anthem, â€ ̃Humein Aage Badhna Aata Haiâ€TM, a soul-stirring composition by the legendary Padma Bhushan awardee, Shri Udit Narayan. Composed by the highly acclaimed Nilotpal Bora, the anthem serves as a lyrical celebration of the indispensable role played by carpenters in shaping the spaces we call our own.



Yatnesh Pandey, VP of Marketing, Greenply Industries, speaks on the essence of the awards, stating, "Hindustan Ki Shaan (HKS) Awards is an immersive tribute to the carpenter & contractor community, the heartbeat of the interior design industry. Through various programs, we engage, support and upskill them. With HKS, our endeavour is to recognize the immense talent of the carpenter community and give them a platform to showcase their craftsmanship.â€



Echoing this sentiment, Anindya Khare, Marketing Head of Zee Media Corporation Limited, highlighted, "Our partnership with Greenply for Hindustan Ki Shaan Awards Season 2 is more than a collaboration; itâ€TMs a collective effort to recognize and honor the craftsmen whose hands create the magic within the walls of our homes. This collaboration is a testament to our joint commitment to fostering an environment that appreciates and applauds the artisans behind the scenes."



About Zee Media Corporation Ltd



Zee Media Corporation Ltd, one of India's leading media companies, has a strong presence in the news and regional genres, with 16 news channels in seven different languages, reaching more than 528+ million viewers through its linear and digital properties.



Greenply Industries Limited (GIL) is a leading Indian interior infrastructure brand, producing superior quality plywood and allied products , decorative veneers, and Medium Density Fibre (MDF) boards. It has always been in forefront driving product innovations, ensuring a steady supply of health safe products to its discerning consumers. The Company provides world class interior products for the domestic and global markets and introduced Zero Emission plywood in the country. Greenply is always committed towards developing eco-friendly products and services. With a vision of a greener tomorrow, Greenply will be actively engaged in the environmental and social well-being of the community.

