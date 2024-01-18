KUNA Chief Discusses Media Coop. With Peru, Turkiye Envoys

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 18 (KUNA) -- Director General of Kuwait News Agency (KUNA) Dr. Fatima Al-Salem on Thursday discussed with Peruvian and Turkish Ambassadors to the country modes of bolstering media cooperation and bilateral ties.

Dr. Al-Salem, meeting with each Ambassador separately, affirmed KUNA's intent on strengthening media cooperation with sisterly and friendly countries, contributing to the state's foreign policy.

On his part, Ambassador of Peru Carlos Mendiola hailed the Kuwaiti culture underling the necessity to extending cultural bridges between nations.

As for the Turkish Ambassador, Tuba Sonmez, she noted that this year marks the 60th anniversary of Kuwaiti-Turkish diplomatic relations, indicating that relations between the two nations are in constant state of development across various fields. (end)

