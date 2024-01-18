Öhlins Racing’S Smartec3™ Electronic Suspension Debuts On 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Superbike

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)



Extensively enhanced Fireblade SP introduced during EICMA 2023 in Milan Next-generation SmartEC suspension offers ultra-precise adjustability, superior ride quality and stability in all conditions

UPPLANDS VÄSBY, Sweden, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Öhlins SmartEC3, the third generation of Öhlins® Racing's revolutionary semi-active suspension technology, was unveiled in conjunction with the introduction of the 2024 Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP superbike during the recent EICMA motorcycle show in Milan, Italy. The new Fireblade SP, featuring an array of racing-focused enhancements, is the first production motorcycle to be equipped with the SmartEC3 suspension.

Öhlins SmartEC3TM suspension combines the brand's latest, world-class suspension components with highly advanced electronic controls that continuously optimize damping characteristics based on bike and rider behavior and other inputs. The system also enables riders to choose, on the fly, among four semi-active suspension algorithms – Sport, Track, Rain and Manual – to address changing conditions and/or preferences. The system includes Öhlins' state-of-the-art Objective Base Tuning Interface (OBTi)®, which allows riders to easily adjust for different vehicle characteristics such as brake support, weight transfer or support during initial acceleration, and fine tuning of cornering grip, to name a few. Taking inspiration from MotoGP rear ride height devices, the updated acceleration parameter provides tuning of weight transfer in initial acceleration to enable enhanced performance through a lowered center of gravity. The updated algorithms are also capable of adjusting to rider weight input to provide suggested pre-load and optimizing damping levels.

The 2024 Fireblade SP suspension features Öhlins 43mm S-EC3 (SV) NPX USD forks and TTX36 EC rear shocks, each fitted with the brand's exclusive“spool valve” design, which significantly enhances rider comfort. Unlike a traditional needle valve, the spool valve features a pressure compensation chamber that balances the force applied to the damper's actuator, enabling quicker adjustment. The valve also provides increased sensitivity and responsiveness at the low and high ends of the adjustment range.

“SmartEC3 suspension technology represents another engineering breakthrough that enables riders to be at one with their bikes, leading to superior performance, control and excitement,” said Robert Brinkmark, director of sales and marketing, Öhlins Racing.“We were very proud to unveil this impressive achievement in conjunction with the introduction of Honda's exciting new Fireblade SP.”

About Öhlins

Öhlins Racing has been an integrated part of the motorsport industry as well as the motorcycle and automotive industry for over 45 years. Our focus has consistently been on high-quality products, service and support, all the way from Formula 1 circuits to the local, national racing events in over 50 nations worldwide.

For more information visit .

About Tenneco

Tenneco is one of the world's leading designers, manufacturers, and marketers of automotive products for original equipment and aftermarket customers. Through our DRiV, Performance Solutions, Clean Air and Powertrain business groups, Tenneco is driving advancements in global mobility by delivering technology solutions for light vehicle, commercial truck, off-highway, industrial, motorsport and the aftermarket.

For more information visit .

