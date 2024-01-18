Aviation Analytics Market Exhibits A Stunning Growth By 2030 | Accelya, General Electric Company, Mu Sigma

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

PORTLAND, OR, US, January 18, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation Analytics Market by Component, End User, Business Function, and Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. the global aviation analytics market was valued at $2.78 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.21 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.72%. High volume of data generation in the aviation industry and surge in aviation passenger traffic have boosted the growth of the global aviation analytics market.

Based on component, the service segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly three-fourths of the market. However, the software segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 12.3% during the forecast period.

By end-user, the aviation analytics market is segregated into airline, airport, and others. The airlines segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics that are being used by airlines for numerous commercial applications throughout the world.

On the basis of application, the market is segmented into flight risk management, inventory management, fuel management, revenue management, customer analytics, and navigation services. The customer analytics segment garnered the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics drones for catering customer requirements.

By component, the aviation analytics market is segregated into service and software. The service segment accounted for the highest revenue in 2020, owing to high demand for aviation analytics services that are being deployed for numerous applications across the aviation sector.

Key Findings Of The Study

By component, the software segment is expected to register a significant growth during the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the airports segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

On the basis of business function, the finance segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Depending on application, the flight risk management segment is anticipated to exhibit significant growth in future.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The global aviation analytics market is analyzed across several regions such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. The market across North America held the lion's share in 2020, accounting for more than two-fifths of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is anticipated to showcase the highest CAGR of 14.77% during the forecast period.

Key Market Players

Accelya,

General Electric Company,

International Business Machines Corporation (IBM),

IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd.,

Mu Sigma,

OAG Aviation Worldwide Ltd.,

Oracle,

Ramco System,

SAP SE, and SAS Institute Inc.

