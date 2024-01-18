Sasken Powers World's First High-Speed Satellite Broadband Device For Critical Communications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) BANGALORE, India, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Sasken Technologies Limited (Sasken), a leading system designer and integrator, is proud to announce the world's first LTE-technology-based satellite product - the Mobile Satellite Equipment (MSE). This innovative solution enables mission-critical communications during natural disasters such as tsunamis, as well as normal operations. It provides a wide spectrum of services, including emergency calls, voice, fax, messaging, data, and additional functionalities.

As pioneers in the SatCom industry, Sasken has designed, developed, and deployed the MSE hardware and software, revolutionizing the satellite communication industry. The introduction of LTE over mobile satellite equipment brings standard 3GPP services over the satellite infrastructure, transforming the legacy satellite network infrastructure into a standard and interoperable telecom network.

"Sasken continues to break barriers and redefine the boundaries of technological innovation," said Mr. Rajiv C. Mody, Chairman & Managing Director, Sasken Technologies. "I am proud to lead a team that has

architected the product from concept and design to commercialization of this complex satellite system for high-speed critical communication. The team realized the design to make this product sustainable for long-term use in the field which will impact the lives of millions by enabling public-safety satellite communication. Our commitment to engineering excellence, customer satisfaction, and pushing the limits of what is possible drives our success."

"We are proud to be part of this innovative solution. This pioneering technology ensures uninterrupted and reliable connectivity even in remote or challenging terrain, and more importantly when other modes of communication fail during natural disasters and calamities. Yet again,

Sasken, has lived up to its commitment of helping customers launch complex and technically advanced products, which makes the world a better and safer place to live," said Mr.

Abhijit Kabra, CEO, Sasken Technologies.

One of the standout features of the MSE system is the integration of a Tracking Antenna unit. With a modernized, resource-efficient, and extensible platform, the MSE provides long-term support for telecommunication services. This cost-effectiveness, combined with increased user capacity, presents satellite telecom operators with new opportunities for market growth.

"As the Delivery Head of NW & Satcom BU, I am dedicated to collaborating with our customers to provide pioneering and cost-efficient solutions and services. Our focus is on expediting time to market while maintaining a commitment to delivering exceptional products utilized globally," stated Mr. Rizwanul Islam, AVP Delivery. "With our expertise in state-of-the-art technologies, we're enabling our clients to manoeuvre through the intricacies of the digital age and maintain a competitive edge. Alongside our skilled teams, we're transforming industries and crafting a connected and intelligent world for future generations."

"We take immense pride in our groundbreaking achievement-the development of a product that stands as the 'world's first.' The process of creating an LTE over GEO satellites product, incorporating linked satellite channels, antenna systems, mobility, and robustness while ensuring cost-effectiveness, presented an exciting technical challenge for us. As a team, we successfully tackled this challenge, resulting in the design of a high-quality product that guarantees reliable operation for mission-critical communications," shared Mr. Mikko Keskilammi, AVP Hardware Design.

Sasken is excited about the potential impact of the MSE LTE technology-based satellite product. With its cutting-edge design, advanced features, and use in critical communication situations, the solution enhances our client's market position and creates new avenues for business growth.

