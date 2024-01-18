Global Defense Logistics Market Report 2024-2028 - $3.95 Billion Growth During 2023-2028, Driven By Increasing Military Needs And Collaboration

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Defense Logistics Market 2024-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The latest industry analysis has been released on the global defense logistics market, projecting an upward trajectory and significant growth over the next five years. The comprehensive market forecast estimates an increase by USD 3.95 billion from 2023 to 2028, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.01% during the forecast period.

Experts cite the surge in the number of military vehicles, the embrace of multidimensional defense logistics, and an uptick in global military ammunition as key factors fueling this growth.

The Market Segmentation



By End-user: Army, Navy, Airforce By Solution: Military Infrastructure, Military Logistics Services, Military FMS

Geographical Insights

The study spans the global landscape, segmenting the defense logistics market into distinct geographical areas:



North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific (APAC)

South America Middle East and Africa

Market Dynamics

In-depth analysis suggests that the defense sector's shift toward a collaborative logistics approach is dramatically impacting market expansion.

Technological advancements, namely in network-centric warfare communication infrastructure and defense logistics vehicle management systems, are set to generate significant demand.

Vendor Analysis and Industry Insights

The analysis highlights detailed profiles of key players in the defense logistics market. These established vendors have been instrumental in shaping the market landscape and are poised to bolster market positions further. The strategic insights are aimed at offering clients a competitive edge and an understanding of the market's direction.

Upcoming Trends and Challenges

The report also delves into the forthcoming trends that will influence market growth, providing businesses with essential information to strategize and capitalize on upcoming opportunities. Furthermore, it addresses potential challenges, enabling market participants to prepare and navigate the evolving industry landscape.

Companies Profiled:



Amentum Services

ASELSAN

BAE Systems

CMA CGM SA Group

Crowley Maritime Corp.

DB Schenker

Fluor Corp.

GEODIS

Honeywell International

KBR

Leonardo

Lockheed Martin Corp.

Northrop Grumman Corp.

SEKO Logistics Thales Group

