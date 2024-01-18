Oral Hygiene Products Market Size & Share To Surpass US$ 34.1 Billion By 2033 | Persistence Market Research

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The oral hygiene market in North America is booming with innovative products like electric toothbrushes and flavoured gums, driven by a mature market marked by high product penetration and intense competition New York, Jan. 18, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Market Size & Overview:

In 2022, the global revenue from oral hygiene products reached US$ 22.3 billion, and it is projected to experience a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 3.9%, reaching a valuation of US$ 34.1 billion by 2033. According to Persistence Market Research, toothpaste dominates the market with the largest share, accounting for 36.3% in 2022. Overall, oral hygiene product market sales contribute to about 57.4% of the revenue in the global dental market, which was valued at approximately US$ 38.84 billion by the end of 2022. The growing awareness among consumers about cosmetic dental treatments aimed at enhancing personal aesthetics is having a positive impact on the global demand for oral hygiene products. The market is experiencing growth due to the availability of innovative and appealing oral care products. A notable trend is the increasing interest in cosmetic whitening products to improve dental aesthetics, particularly among middle- and high-income groups. This surge in demand is contributing to a higher incidence of dental caries and periodontal diseases, thereby driving market expansion. The Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is anticipated to hold the largest share in the global Oral Hygiene Products market, followed by North America. However, the emerging markets in the APAC region are expected to witness the fastest growth in the coming years. Lifestyle changes and shifts in dietary patterns, characterized by increased consumption of processed foods high in sugar and other sticky compounds, have led to a significant rise in dental issues. The combination of sugar with plaque weakens the enamel, making teeth more susceptible to decay. Unlock Growth Potential in Your Industry - Get Your Sample Report Now: Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue 2022 US$ 22.3 billion Estimated Revenue 2033 US$ 34.1 billion Growth Rate - CAGR 3.9% Forecast Period 2022-2033 No. of Pages 279 Pages Market Segmentation

Product

Indication

Distribution Channel Region Regions Covered

North America

Europe

Latin America

East Asia The Middle East & Africa Key Companies Profiled

Colgate-Palmolive

Procter & Gamble

Unilever

GlaxoSmithKline

Johnson & Johnson

3M Company

Dabur India Ltd.

Dentsply International Inc.

Ultradent Products, Inc. Dentaid SL

Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Consumer Demand: Growing consumer demand for specific products or services can drive market growth. This demand may be influenced by changing preferences, lifestyle trends, or technological advancements.

Innovation and Technological Advancements: Advances in technology often lead to the development of new products, services, or processes, driving growth in markets. Companies that embrace innovation can gain a competitive edge.

Rising Disposable Income: As disposable income levels increase, consumers may have more purchasing power, leading to higher demand for various goods and services.

Population Growth: Markets can expand due to population growth, especially in regions experiencing demographic increases. A larger population often means more potential consumers.

Emerging Markets: Expansion into new geographic regions, especially emerging markets with untapped potential, can drive overall market growth.

In a nutshell, the Persistence Market Research report is a must-read for start-ups, industry players, investors, researchers, consultants, business strategists, and all those who are looking to understand this industry. Get a glance at the report at:

Market Restraints:

Regulatory Barriers: Stringent regulations and compliance requirements can pose challenges for businesses, limiting their ability to operate freely and adapt to changing market conditions.

Economic Downturns: Economic recessions or downturns can lead to reduced consumer spending, decreased business investments, and overall market contraction.

High Entry Barriers: Markets with high entry barriers, such as significant capital requirements, strict licensing, or established brand dominance, can limit the ability of new entrants to compete.

Political Instability: Political uncertainties, geopolitical tensions, or unstable governance can create an unpredictable business environment, discouraging investment and market growth.

Trade Barriers and Tariffs: Trade restrictions, tariffs, and protectionist policies can hinder international trade, limiting market access and affecting industries dependent on global supply chains.

Opportunities:

Market Expansion: Identifying and entering new geographic markets or demographic segments can offer opportunities for growth and increased market share.

Emerging Technologies: Adopting and leveraging emerging technologies, such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, or the Internet of Things, can create new business models and enhance operational efficiency.

E-commerce Growth: Expanding or establishing an online presence can tap into the growing trend of e-commerce, reaching a broader customer base and improving accessibility.

Collaborations and Partnerships: Forming strategic partnerships or collaborations with other businesses can open up new avenues for innovation, shared resources, and expanded market reach.

Consumer Trends: Identifying and catering to evolving consumer preferences and trends, such as sustainability, health and wellness, or personalized experiences, can create market opportunities.

Government Initiatives: Benefiting from government programs, incentives, or infrastructure projects can provide opportunities for businesses to grow and contribute to national development goals.

Country-wise Insights:

Advanced Technological Innovations Transforming Oral Hygiene Products Market"

In 2023, the United States is poised to claim a significant 21.9% share in the global oral hygiene products market. Common oral health issues among Americans, including dry mouth sensitivity, bad breath, and oral infections, as reported by the American Dental Association, underscore the need for advancements in oral healthcare.

The global rise in dental professionals, the prevalence of dental ailments, and ongoing technological innovations in oral hygiene products collectively contribute to the expansive growth of the oral healthcare industry.

The World Health Organization (WHO) highlights a global concern, estimating that 530 million children worldwide suffer from primary tooth decay. In the U.S., where over 150,000 registered dental hygienists play a vital role, the American Dental Hygienists' Association (ADHA) emphasizes the promotion of optimal oral hygiene practices and techniques.

Germany, forecasted to hold a 2.5% market share in 2023, is actively contributing to the global oral hygiene products market. The surge in dental care awareness, propelled by improved information dissemination in emerging nations, is driven by the growing incidence of dental caries.

Children, in particular, face increased risk due to poor dietary habits and inadequate oral hygiene, fostering a higher prevalence of tooth decay. The growth of the German oral hygiene product market is further supported by increased internet usage and advancements in point-of-care models.

India's oral hygiene market is projected to experience profitable growth, with an anticipated CAGR of 4.2% over the forecast period. The driving forces behind this growth include India's substantial economic development, evolving lifestyles, and rising disposable incomes.

The nation's increasing rates of dental caries and related conditions are attributed to elevated smoking rates and the consumption of processed foods. The Government of India (GOI), in collaboration with businesses and dental organizations, is actively conducting free dental camps to promote awareness of proper oral hygiene maintenance. These initiatives stand as key drivers for the burgeoning Indian market for oral hygiene products.

Category-wise Insights:

Which Product is Driving Growth of the Global Market?

Affordable Toothpaste Solutions"

In 2022, toothpaste dominated the oral hygiene products market, claiming a substantial market share of 36.3%. This segment is projected to maintain its dominance, reaching an estimated market value of US$ 8.5 billion by 2023.

Before the advent of commercial toothpaste, oral hygiene practices relied on locally crafted powders and traditional Ayurvedic remedies. The significance of oral hygiene has surged, especially with the penetration of oral care products into emerging markets. Notable is the introduction of Colgate into the Indian market, reflecting the globalization of oral care brands.

The industry has experienced remarkable growth in recent years, driven by factors such as successful product innovations, new product launches, and approvals for various treatments.

What Drives Global Market Growth?

"The Surge in Dental Caries Incidence Fuels Treatment Demand"

In 2022, dental plaque/biofilms captured a substantial market share of around 29.5%.

Dental plaques, acting as biofilms or microbial populations in the oral cavity, contribute to tooth decay and subsequent tissue damage due to the acidic byproducts of bacteria. The global market places significant emphasis on addressing the impact of tooth decay, making the dental plaque/biofilms segment a focal point for development.

Which Distribution Channel Propels Market Success?

"Increased Awareness Fuels Supermarket/Hypermarket Sales"

In 2022, the supermarket/hypermarket sales segment dominated with a significant share of about 30.8%, amounting to approximately US$ 6.9 billion.

The rise in awareness about oral hygiene products, coupled with the prevalence of dental clinics, has created favorable conditions for market expansion.

Patient preferences for direct interactions with healthcare professionals, coupled with the convenience of access and availability of dental hygiene products in supermarkets, contribute to the global usage of these products. Growing awareness campaigns further drive consumer adoption of branded and marketed oral hygiene products on a global scale.

Key Recent Developments:

Product Innovations: Introduction of new and innovative oral hygiene products, such as advanced toothpaste formulations, eco-friendly packaging, or smart oral care devices.

Strategic Collaborations: Partnerships or collaborations between oral care companies and other health or technology organizations to enhance product offerings.

Market Expansions: Companies expanding their market reach by entering new geographic regions or launching products in emerging markets.

Acquisitions and Mergers: Mergers or acquisitions involving major players in the oral hygiene products sector to consolidate market share or diversify product portfolios.

Focus on Sustainability: Adoption of sustainable practices, including eco-friendly packaging, ingredients, and manufacturing processes.

Technological Integration: Incorporation of advanced technologies in oral care products, such as smart toothbrushes or apps for personalized oral care routines.

Consumer Health Awareness Campaigns: Initiatives aimed at increasing consumer awareness regarding the importance of oral hygiene and preventive dental care.

Regulatory Compliance: Adherence to or compliance with changing regulations and standards in the oral care industry.

Key Companies' Profile:



Colgate-Palmolive: A global consumer goods company, renowned for oral care products emphasizing oral health.

Procter & Gamble (P&G): Multinational Company with oral care brands such as Crest and Oral-B, offering toothpaste and toothbrushes.

Unilever: Diverse consumer goods Company, featuring oral care brands like Close-Up and Signal.

GlaxoSmithKline (GSK): Global pharmaceutical and healthcare company, known for oral care brands like Sensodyne and Aquafresh.

Johnson & Johnson: Diversified healthcare company producing oral care products like Listerine and Reach.

3M Company: Multinational conglomerate offering dental products, including adhesives and restorative materials.

Dabur India Ltd.: Indian consumer goods company with a focus on natural ingredients in oral care products.

Dentsply International Inc.: Global dental product manufacturer providing solutions for dental professionals.

Ultradent Products, Inc.: U.S.-based Company specializing in innovative dental materials and equipment. Dentaid SL: Spanish company dedicated to oral health, producing a range of dental care products.

Key Segments Covered in Oral Hygiene Products Market:

Products:

Toothpaste: Essential for daily oral hygiene, toothpaste helps prevent tooth decay and maintain fresh breath.

Toothbrush: An integral tool for removing plaque and maintaining oral health through regular brushing.

Mouth Wash/Rinse: Provides additional oral hygiene by reducing bacteria, freshening breath, and promoting gum health.

Floss: Used to clean between teeth, removing plaque and preventing gum disease.

Teeth Whitening: Products designed to lighten teeth and enhance aesthetic appeal.

Orthodontic Wax: A relief aid for discomfort caused by braces or orthodontic appliances.

Denture Cleansers & Fixatives: Specifically formulated for cleaning and securing dentures in the mouth.

Indications:

Dental Plaque/Biofilms: Addressing microbial populations causing tooth decay and tissue damage.

Dental Caries: Prevention and treatment of tooth decay.

Gingivitis: Products targeting inflammation of the gums.

Halitosis: Combating bad breath for improved oral freshness.

Periodontitis: Addressing advanced gum disease.

Peri-implantitis: Focused on inflammation around dental implants.

Distribution Channel:

Hospital Pharmacies: Products available in healthcare settings.

Supermarket/Hypermarket: Widely accessible through retail giants.

Drug Stores: Available in dedicated pharmacies.

Retail Pharmacies: Products distributed through local pharmacy outlets.

E-commerce: Online platforms providing convenient access.

Regions:

North America: Leading market with widespread oral care product availability.

Latin America: Growing market with increasing awareness of oral health.

Europe: Mature market with diverse product offerings.

South Asia: Rapidly expanding market driven by economic growth.

East Asia: Significant consumer base with a focus on oral health.

Oceania: Developing market with rising oral care awareness.

Middle East and Africa (MEA): Increasing demand for oral care products in the region.

About Persistence Market Research:

Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on“micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their“macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies'/clients' shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Persistence Market Research

Teerth Technospace, Unit B-704

Survey Number - 103, Baner

Mumbai Bangalore Highway

Pune 411045 India

Email: ...

Web: