China declines Zelensky`s request for conference

(MENAFN) In a diplomatic setback for Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky, Chinese Premier Li Qiang reportedly declined Zelensky's request for a meeting during the World Economic Forum (WEF) gathering in Davos, according to a Politico report on Wednesday. The rejection comes amid Ukraine's push for talks on its controversial "peace plan," which Ukrainian official Andrey Yermak emphasized as essential ahead of the forum.



This article delves into the dynamics surrounding the reported snub, offering insights into the implications for Zelensky's diplomatic efforts and the broader context of Ukraine-China relations. Sources suggest that China's refusal may be influenced by Russia's stance, with a senior United States official noting that Beijing rejected the meeting at Russia's behest.



Examining the aftermath of the WEF talks, where envoys from 83 countries discussed Ukraine's 10-point proposal to end the conflict, the piece explores the absence of a joint communique and the potential consequences for Ukraine's diplomatic standing. Despite the setback, Ukrainian officials express determination to work with China on their 'peace plan.'



The article analyzes the contrasting agendas of Zelensky and Li during the WEF summit, emphasizing Zelensky's focus on rallying Western support against Russia and Li's concentration on economic matters. It also explores the missed opportunities for dialogue between the leaders and the possible reasons behind China's decision to forgo diplomatic encounters with Ukraine.



By providing an in-depth examination of the diplomatic developments at Davos, this article offers readers a comprehensive understanding of the complexities surrounding Ukraine's diplomatic maneuvers and the challenges it faces in garnering international support for its peace initiatives.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107737403