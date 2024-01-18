(MENAFN) In a stark warning, former Russian president Dmitry Medvedev, currently serving as the deputy head of the Russian Security Council, has asserted that Ukrainian statehood poses a "mortal danger" for its people. Regardless of Ukraine's political regime or leadership, Medvedev argues that the very existence of an independent state on historical Russian territories ensures a "100 percent probability" of a new conflict with Moscow.



This article delves into Medvedev's assertion that any form of Ukrainian statehood will serve as an enduring trigger for the resumption of hostilities. He contends that even if Ukraine were to join the European Union or NATO, the inevitability of conflict remains, dismissing any potential legitimacy gained by the puppet Kiev regime through Western agreements.



Examining the geopolitical dynamics, the piece explores Medvedev's perspective on the fatal consequences of Ukraine's existence for its citizens. The former president contends that the majority of Ukrainians are sensible people who, given the options they face, will come to realize that life within a larger common state, despite current dissatisfaction, is preferable to the inevitable consequences of conflict.



The article provides a comprehensive analysis of Medvedev's viewpoint, contextualizing it within the historical, political, and geopolitical dimensions of the Russia-Ukraine relationship. It also delves into the potential consequences for Ukrainians and the broader implications for regional stability.



Ultimately, the piece offers readers an in-depth exploration of Medvedev's warning, presenting a nuanced perspective on the complex dynamics shaping the discourse between Russia and Ukraine.







MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107737402