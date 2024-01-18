ChatGPT makers unifies forces with Pentagon

(MENAFN) OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, has initiated collaboration with the United States military on various artificial intelligence (AI) projects, as revealed by a company executive during the World Economic Forum in Davos. This move comes after OpenAI lifted the prohibition on the use of its technologies for "military and warfare" applications. According to Anna Makanju, OpenAI's vice president of global affairs, the company is actively involved in developing "open-source cybersecurity software" and engaging in discussions with the United States government on addressing mental health challenges, specifically preventing suicides among military veterans.



This article provides an in-depth exploration of OpenAI's strategic decision to remove the blanket prohibition on military applications, highlighting the rationale behind the policy shift and its alignment with the evolving uses of ChatGPT and other tools. It delves into the specific AI projects involving the Pentagon, shedding light on the nature of the collaboration without compromising any sensitive information. Moreover, the article discusses OpenAI's commitment to ethical guidelines, emphasizing its continued prohibition on the use of AI technology for developing weapons, causing harm, or destroying property.



Additionally, the article examines the broader context of Microsoft's influence, given its substantial ownership stake in OpenAI, and how it has historically engaged with the United States military. The expansion of OpenAI's initiatives in "election security" is also explored, featuring insights from CEO Sam Altman. This comprehensive coverage provides readers with a nuanced understanding of the evolving landscape of AI collaboration with governmental entities, ethical considerations, and the potential impact on technology development.





