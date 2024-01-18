(MENAFN) Tensions escalate between Russia and NATO as Russian air defenses reportedly intercepted two NATO-supplied Storm Shadow missiles headed towards a school and medical facility in Russia's Kherson Region. Governor Vladimir Saldo revealed the incident in a Telegram post, stating that the missiles were brought down near the village of Popovka in the Genchesk municipality. The governor shared photos showcasing the remnants of the Franco-British-made munitions.



The attempted missile strike adds to a series of recent incidents where Kiev's forces targeted Russian regions bordering Ukraine, employing NATO-supplied munitions. This comes on the heels of a UAV attack on the city of Voronezh, repelled by Russian air defenses on Tuesday.



Despite successfully intercepting the drones, some buildings suffered minor damage, and a young girl was injured by shattered glass.



Earlier this month, the Russian Defense Ministry reported shooting down three dozen Ukrainian drones targeting the Crimean Peninsula, along with ten projectiles, including Western-supplied Storm Shadows, aimed at Sevastopol. While none of the missiles reached their intended destinations, debris from the destroyed projectiles caused property damage and injured one civilian.



This article delves into the details of the intercepted Storm Shadow missiles, explores the implications for Russia-NATO relations, and analyzes the broader context of recent military engagements near the Ukrainian border.





