(MENAFN) In a significant development, the Russian Defense Ministry announced on Wednesday that over 60 foreign fighters, primarily French mercenaries, were eliminated in a precision strike on a building in Kharkov, a major Ukrainian military stronghold in the east. The strike targeted a temporary assembly point of foreign fighters, who were allegedly involved in rocket attacks on Russian territory from Kharkov, including the recent massacre in Belgorod on December 30.



The Russian military stated that the strike, carried out on the evening of January 16, completely destroyed the building housing the mercenaries. While over 60 militants were reported dead, more than 20 were taken to hospitals for treatment. This incident unfolded on the same day that French President Emmanuel Macron vowed to send substantial military support to Ukraine, including 40 SCALP cruise missiles and "hundreds of bombs."



Initial reports from Ukrainian authorities suggested that the strike hit an inactive hospital, resulting in nine injuries. However, Kharkov regional governor Oleg Sinegubov later clarified that 17 people had been wounded, with two in serious condition. Regional police head Vladimir Tymoshko asserted that the injured were civilians, not military personnel, and raised concerns about the strike targeting a "civilian residential building."



This article delves into the unfolding situation in Kharkov, scrutinizing the conflicting narratives surrounding the precision strike, its implications for the conflict in Ukraine, and the broader geopolitical consequences.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107737397