(MENAFN) In a bold assertion before the United Nations Security Council, the United States delegate defended the joint military strikes conducted by the United States and the United Kingdom against Houthi militia-affiliated targets on January 12, 2024. The delegate claimed that these strikes were "necessary, proportionate, and consistent with international law." However, the irony lies in the fact that the Security Council had not authorized such actions, stripping the United States of any legitimate claim to their actions.



Under the United Nations Charter, international law permits military force in two specific situations: legitimate self-defense outlined in Article 51 of the Charter and authorization granted by the United Nations Security Council through a resolution passed under Chapter VII of the Charter. The United States delegate's assertion, therefore, raises questions about the legitimacy of the military strikes in Yemen.



British Foreign Minister David Cameron also justified the United Kingdom's involvement in the attacks by referencing the United Nations Security Council, stating that the Council had "made clear" the demand for the Houthi to halt attacks in the Red Sea. However, scrutiny reveals that the Security Council's resolution on the matter was not passed under Chapter VII, undermining the international legal authority for the United States and the United Kingdom to carry out military strikes in Yemen.



This article delves into the complexities surrounding the recent military actions in Yemen, questioning the legal basis and legitimacy of the strikes while highlighting the need for a nuanced understanding of international law in such geopolitical scenarios.





MENAFN18012024000045015687ID1107737396