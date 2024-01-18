ASCO GI 2024: Golden Biotech's Antroquinonol Shows Significantly Prolonged Survival In Untreated Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer Patients

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) TAIPEI, Jan. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Golden Biotechnology Corp. (TPEX 4132) ("GoldenBiotech", GBC), an advanced biopharmaceutical drug development company, had unveiled the findings of its Phase II clinical trial investigating Antroquinonol (HOCENA) in combination with the standard of care (SOC): nab-paclitaxel + gemcitabine, as first-line treatment for metastatic pancreatic cancer. The trial showed a positive median overall survival (mOS) of 14.1 months, which is a substantial increase compared to 8.5 months mOS observed in the standard of care Phase III clinical study (nab-paclitaxel + gemcitabine). Notably, when compared to current first-line treatment options for this very difficult to treat cancer, there was a highly significant survival advantage of patients treated with oral Antroquinonol in combination with SOC. Metastatic Pancreatic Cancer remains a devastating disease with very low survival rate and significant unmet medical needs in terms of treatment options.

Photo of Antroquinonol.(Golden Biotechnology Corp.)

The ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium 2024 Committee has selected Golden Biotech's Phase 2 Study, titled "A Phase I/II study of Antroquinonol in combination with Nab-Paclitaxel and Gemcitabine for patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer," for poster presentation. This multinational study, registered under NIH Clinical Trial Registration Number NCT03310632, employed a single-arm, open-label design with participating sites in the United States, South Korea, and Taiwan.

The study revealed clinically meaningful responses in subjects treated with Antroquinonol in combination with the standard of care. The treatment demonstrated significantly longer overall survival (median OS) and OS rates at both 6 and 12 months when compared to the standard of care Phase III study. The OS figures were 14.1, 8.5, and 6.7 months for (Antroquinonol + nab-paclitaxel + gemcitabine), (nab-paclitaxel + gemcitabine), and gemcitabine alone, respectively. The corresponding OS rates at 6 months were 85.5%, 67%, and 55%, while the rates at 12 months were 62.2%, 35%, and 22%.

In addition, Antroquinonol in combination with the standard of care surpassed the efficacy of another chemotherapy regimen, FOLFIRINOX, in terms of median OS and OS rates (Antroquinonol + standard of care vs FOLFIRINOX: OS= 14.1 vs 11.1 months; OS rate at 6 months=85.5% vs 76%; OS rate at 12 months=62.2% vs 48%).

The trial results also showed an mPFS of 5.3 months and a 6-month PFS rate of 41.7% for Antroquinonol in combination with the standard of care drugs.

The American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Committee have defined Clinically Meaningful Goals for clinical trials in Pancreas, Breast, Lung, and Colorectal Cancers. For Pancreatic Cancer patients eligible for treatment with Gemcitabine or Gemcitabine/Nab-paclitaxel, the current baseline median overall survival is estimated to range from 8 to 9 months. It is considered "clinically meaningful" if the minimum improvement over current overall survival is between 3 to 4 months.

Golden Biotech's Antroquinonol has gained recognition for its groundbreaking work in the field of cancer treatment. It has been granted Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) by the FDA for the treatment of Pancreatic Cancer, Acute Myeloid Leukemia (AML), and Hepatocellular Carcinoma (liver cancer), as well as ODD by the EMA for Pancreatic Cancer. These acknowledgments underscore the potential of Antroquinonol in addressing the high-unmet medical needs associated with these challenging diseases.

When compared to gemcitabine and other existing first-line therapies for metastatic pancreatic cancer, Antroquinonol in combination with the standard of care exhibited a significant survival advantage. Additionally, hematological adverse events (AEs) induced by nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine, such as neutropenia, thrombocytopenia, anemia, and leukopenia, were substantially improved across all grade levels. No additional safety concerns were observed during the study. By combining nab-paclitaxel and gemcitabine with Antroquinonol, the incidence of hematological side effects also decreased across all grades.

The results of this clinical trial may be a potential game changer for metastatic pancreatic cancer. Antroquinonol in combination with the standard of care may provide patients with significantly improved median overall survival and reduced hematological side-effects. Providing new hope for patients everywhere, for this very difficult to treat cancer

